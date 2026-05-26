Employee Calls Out Manager for Goofing Off at Work, but Friends Say Texting Supervisor Was a Mistake

Imagine working in an office and seeing one of the managers clearly wasting time instead of actually working. I’m talking about messing around on social media and taking time off work even though he doesn’t have any vacation time.

Would you mind your own business, confront him about the situation, or talk about him with your supervisor?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she not only talks about him with her supervisor but also texts about what he’s doing instead of working. They have yet to do anything about it, and they actually have a theory about why he’s acting this way.

The employee thought these texts were pretty harmless until she talked to some of her friends. Now, she’s wondering if she really messed up.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my supervisor what a coworker of mine is doing on the job? I am at a job where I really don’t know who I report to because technically I am supposed to work directly for the CEO, but the Marketing manager is the one who acts as my supervisor because she usually reports what I’m doing when anyone asks since we are in the same office. She and I have a very casual and friendly relationship, and since she works from home on certain days due to office COVID regulations, I often text her what is going on in the office when she checks in if i’m okay.

Last few weeks, we noticed another manager who sits in our office acting strange. He was spending a lot of his time messing around:

Here are some examples…

Drawing and photoshopping pictures of himself on his ipad. Taking days off of work even though he has been here for under a year and therefore has no vacation time accrued (And when he came back he told us that his doctor prescribed him some “forget-it-all” so he couldn’t come in). Today as I was leaving for lunch and stood up, I saw him scrolling through FB on his desk. I excused it as him taking his lunch without eating, but when I came back 30 minutes later, he was walking out and said he was taking his lunch break and asked if I wanted anything. Matter of fact, I stood up right now to stretch and he’s on instagram watching videos and giggling.

They have a theory.

My supervisor and I are pretty sure that he’s trying to get fired/looking for another job because my company is going to fail an audit that he was hired to get us to pass. And even though I’m annoyed at his sudden primadona behavior the last few weeks, I don’t have any ill intent for the guy. I’ve been at the point where I was going to walk out of this place after being demoralized so in a way I get why he’s acting like this. I sent screenshots to a few friends of mine of my conversations with my supervisor where we are telling each other what we’ve seen him doing or what he was blatantly shown us. And upon realizing that it wasn’t just ANY coworker I was talking to, it was a manager, my friends automatically switched from “This is so funny” to “Dude, why the heck are you snitching on him.”

She disagrees with her friends.

I never once thought of my conversation with my supervisor as “snitching” on a coworker, especially because she was the one who first told me of his behavior and was asking how I hadn’t noticed his change. I truly don’t feel like I’m doing anything wrong, especially because my supervisor sits right across from me and can see everything he does just as clearly as I can. I am just validating what she saw.

But her friends made some good points.

Still, my friends are making me feel a little bad because they said that my texts can be used to prove there are witnesses to him not doing him job and that if he gets fired the company can use my manager and I for proof of his misconduct so they refuse his unemployment. They also pointed out that also I have found ways to use social media, reddit and other non-work related sites on the clock, so why am I “snitching” on someone else who is messing around on company time. Feeling a little conflicted here, AITA?

Clearly the employee isn’t doing his job, but was it right to text about it?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong.

Another person thinks they need to report him.

This person thinks the company already knows.

but another person says to mind your own business.

Clearly the manager is not taking his work seriously. It doesn’t sound like he’s actually doing any work at all.

I don’t think she’s doing anything wrong by talking about this situation with her supervisor, especially since her supervisor is the one that brought it to her attention. It’s basically office gossip at this point. They don’t seem to plan to report him.

But maybe they should report him. It’s possible that knowing about the problem and not reporting it could come back to bite them. Maybe it’s not always the best idea to mind your own business.

That’s said, the company probably has ways of knowing what he’s doing on his computer on company time. It’s probably only a matter of time before he gets fired.