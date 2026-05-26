“Where Is Everyone?!”: Intruding Customer Sparks Wild Confrontation After Breaking Into a Completely Closed Store

Some customers get so determined to do what they want that their common sense goes out the window.

This pet store manager works at a location that opens later than the veterinary clinic and grooming salon inside the building. Because of that, employees often have to let early morning customers into certain areas before the retail side officially opens.

Most people figure this out pretty quickly when the front doors don’t automatically open and the store sits dark and empty.

One man, however, decided to pry the closed doors open himself and walk right inside anyway.

Then he got angry because he couldn’t find a cashier.

Read on to see why the manager escorted him out of the building.

Why aren’t there any cashiers in this store I just broke into? Of my two full-time jobs, one is as the manager for a retail pet supply store. Our store has a veterinary hospital inside as well as a dog grooming salon, both of which accept drop-off appointments two hours before the retail store itself opens. This causes problems because the only staff working prior to open is the stocking crew and sometimes people walk in thinking we’re open, grab product off the shelves and stand in line at the cash registers getting mad because no one is checking them out. That early in the morning, our front doors aren’t set to automatically open when someone walks in front of the outside sensor.

The guy missed a lot of clues.

The other week, we had one guy who walked up to the doors and, when they didn’t open for him, he decided to pry them apart and let himself in. We don’t usually lock it because about 20 people need to get into the building at random times throughout the morning. I don’t know how he couldn’t figure out we were closed from that alone. But he also somehow missed that there weren’t any cashiers at their stations. He missed that the entire front of the store was devoid of any humans anywhere. And he didn’t notice how most of the lights were turned off. He waited at the front with his purchases for a while, got mad, then stormed off to start berating the first employee he could find. The first person he found was a stocker who was loading a pallet in the back receiving room. That’s how far he had to walk in the store to find someone and he still couldn’t figure out that we weren’t open.

Then, he wanted to know who was in charge.

He yelled at my stocker for how ridiculous it is that he can’t find any staff and that’s when I heard him for the first time and came over to find out what was going on. He tried to yell at me too but I kept interrupting him. Guy: “…is unacceptable! You need to get someone up there to check me out right no-” Me: “Hey! Why are you yelling at my associate?” Guy: “Who’s running this store? Are you in charge? Where the **** is everyone?!”

Frustrated, he started asking the guy questions.

Me: “Probably at home since we’re closed right now. We don’t open for another hour.” Guy: “What? Your front door was open!” Me: “Was it left wide open?” [I have to ask because sometimes people leave and if the doors aren’t on, they won’t slide shut behind you. I would have been nicer if it were an honest mistake.] Guy: “No but it was unlocked and-“

The customer admitted to prying open the doors.

Me: “So they were shut?” Guy: “Yes, so I thought-” Me: “And you pried them open and let yourself in?” Guy: “Well yeah, but-“

Now, there’s an additional sign on the door.

Me: “You know that’s called trespassing, right?” Guy: “THIS IS A JOKE!” He finally left, but not before he swore a little more at us while I escorted him to the front door. Which he had left wide open behind him when he came in. Ever since then I’ve taken to taping up a sign that explains that the retail store is closed, but that you can gain access to the salon and hospital by pushing a buzzer, so we’ll come and let you in. Actually, we already have signs that say that but I just had to make a second one to put up right at eye-level for people. And still people don’t get it.

Yikes! It should’ve been pretty clear they were closed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

Here’s someone who works at the same place.

This is a great idea.

That must’ve been embarrassing… and expensive.

This is really smart.