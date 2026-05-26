Woman Watches Friend Waste Jam by Opening Multiple Containers, Then Teaches Her a Quiet Lesson

Being wasteful can sometimes come back in unexpected ways.

The following story involves a woman who went out to eat breakfast with her friend.

The friend kept opening different jam containers just to check the flavors, and then not using them on her toast.

She called her out and told her that the flavors are written on the label, so she doesn’t have to open them.

When it was time to pack leftovers, she decided to teach her friend a lesson on why it’s bad to waste food.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Waste not want not This happened years ago. I was out to eat breakfast with a friend. She decided to have some jam or jelly on her toast. The restaurant had those little tubs of different flavors of jelly and jam on the table. My friend reached over and opened one. She looked at it. She decided it was not the flavor she wanted.

This woman called out her friend.

She reached over again and opened another one. She did the same thing. She started to reach for a third one. I said, “Hey, you know the flavor is shown on the top of those, right? You do not have to open it to see what the flavor is. You just look at the top and it is there.” She put down the one in her hand. She went through the jelly until she found the strawberry.

She told her she was being wasteful.

I mentioned that it was wasteful. She replied that it was not her problem. We finished breakfast. She wanted to take home the leftovers. This included the toast I did not eat. The waitress brought over a to-go container. I told my friend that if she wanted to use the restroom, I would pack everything up.

So she spread the flavors her friend didn’t want on her toasts.

She left, so I took the jelly from both of those open containers. I spread it on my toast before packing it up. I am not sure how grape jelly mixed with orange marmalade tastes. That is what she got from the leftovers.

Lol. What a petty but genius idea!

Let it be a lesson to her that just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean you get to waste it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Good for OP for teaching her this lesson. Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

This one calls out her friend.

Finally, short and sweet.

Sometimes, pettiness is best served with a side of marmalade.