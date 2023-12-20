December 20, 2023 at 7:48 am

His Brother And His Wife Are Living With Him In His House, But Now That A Baby Is Coming He Wants Them Out

Living with family members can be a real grind when you’re grown up.

Throw in some kids and some family drama, and it’s a recipe for disaster!

But the question remains, is this guy acting like a jerk?

Check out his story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my brother he can’t raise his child in my house?

“I (27M) have had dreams of being a homeowner for as long as I can remember.

I actually started saving for a house since I was 18.

I bought a 3/2 house 3 years ago and while it’s not the best house I am beyond blessed to own my own house and homeownership is everything I always hoped it would be.

He’s living life his way.

To be able to come home and have everything exactly where I left it, to be able to play video games all day and have no one tell me otherwise, it feels like I am free and in control of my own life which is all I’ve always ever wanted.

Then his brother stepped in.

About a year ago my older brother (36M) and his wife (30f) asked to move in with me because while they can afford rent they do not want to pay $2000 a month for an apartment.

While I did not want them here I reluctantly agreed because I can’t tell my own brother that he can’t live with me when I have 2 empty rooms in my house knowing he would let me live with him if I had ever asked and I was also fortunate enough to have family to live with while I was saving to buy my house.

I do not charge them any rent or ask for anything, but they give me around $400 a month to help out.

But he doesn’t really want them there any longer.

My brother and his wife had been trying to conceive a child for a long time and are finally successful in doing so. They are expecting in a few months.

While I am extremely happy for them I also do not want them living with me.

I did not buy my house for them, I bought it for me. I did not sign up for having my living room filled with baby toys and having my gaming room turned into a kid’s bedroom.

I did not sign up for my fridge being full of milk for a kid that isn’t mine.

So he told them how he really feels…

This leads to today where I have asked them to move out before the birth of their child. They were both extremely offended and hurt that I told them this.

My family also seems to think it is wrong of me to ask them to find their own place when they are expecting a child.

AITA for asking my brother to move out?”

And here’s what people had to say.

This person said he’s NTA and this is HIS HOME.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Reddit user made some good points.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This reader said he’s being taken advantage of.

Source: Reddit/AITA

One Reddit user said his family members are entitled.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And this person said he’s NTA and he doesn’t deserve this.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This family has a lot to work out.

Let’s hope they get it done!

