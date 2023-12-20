His Brother And His Wife Are Living With Him In His House, But Now That A Baby Is Coming He Wants Them Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Living with family members can be a real grind when you’re grown up.
Throw in some kids and some family drama, and it’s a recipe for disaster!
But the question remains, is this guy acting like a jerk?
Check out his story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my brother he can’t raise his child in my house?
“I (27M) have had dreams of being a homeowner for as long as I can remember.
I actually started saving for a house since I was 18.
I bought a 3/2 house 3 years ago and while it’s not the best house I am beyond blessed to own my own house and homeownership is everything I always hoped it would be.
He’s living life his way.
To be able to come home and have everything exactly where I left it, to be able to play video games all day and have no one tell me otherwise, it feels like I am free and in control of my own life which is all I’ve always ever wanted.
Then his brother stepped in.
About a year ago my older brother (36M) and his wife (30f) asked to move in with me because while they can afford rent they do not want to pay $2000 a month for an apartment.
While I did not want them here I reluctantly agreed because I can’t tell my own brother that he can’t live with me when I have 2 empty rooms in my house knowing he would let me live with him if I had ever asked and I was also fortunate enough to have family to live with while I was saving to buy my house.
I do not charge them any rent or ask for anything, but they give me around $400 a month to help out.
But he doesn’t really want them there any longer.
My brother and his wife had been trying to conceive a child for a long time and are finally successful in doing so. They are expecting in a few months.
While I am extremely happy for them I also do not want them living with me.
I did not buy my house for them, I bought it for me. I did not sign up for having my living room filled with baby toys and having my gaming room turned into a kid’s bedroom.
I did not sign up for my fridge being full of milk for a kid that isn’t mine.
So he told them how he really feels…
This leads to today where I have asked them to move out before the birth of their child. They were both extremely offended and hurt that I told them this.
My family also seems to think it is wrong of me to ask them to find their own place when they are expecting a child.
AITA for asking my brother to move out?”
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said he’s NTA and this is HIS HOME.
Another Reddit user made some good points.
This reader said he’s being taken advantage of.
One Reddit user said his family members are entitled.
And this person said he’s NTA and he doesn’t deserve this.
This family has a lot to work out.
Let’s hope they get it done!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.