Couple at Their Wit’s End After Neighbors Repeatedly Leave Dog Outside to Bark Through the Night

As I write this, a neighbor’s dog across the street from my house will not stop barking…and let’s just say that it’s not pleasant.

It’s been going on for about a week now and I’m not sure whether to go talk to these folks or just deal with it.

But the bottom line is that it is incredibly annoying and frustrating.

Good thing I have my noise-canceling headphones!

But enough about me: we’re here today to talk about the woman who wrote the following story.

She’s also dealing with an annoying dog, but I’ll admit that her situation is about 1,000 times worse than mine.

Check out what she’s dealing with…

Neighbor trying to gaslight me about their dog. “Me (31f) and my husband (31m) live in a neighborhood that has always tested our patience a bit, but nothing like the past year. We’ve lived here for 4 years. The next door neighbors are renting the upstairs apartment with 5 kids and a dog, lived there over the past 1-2 years, I don’t know specifically how long. They’re a nightmare.

This sure doesn’t sound good…

They’ve fought outside to the point cops have been called (the husband is in jail now for DV now), got code enforcement called on us because they left trash on our curb, played bass so loud our walls were shaking, parked in our yard even after saying not too (over pipes and right next to our AC unit), and yell at their kids constantly. We have been understanding within reason, until they got their dog and tied it to a tree 20 feet from my bedroom window. Every time we’ve had an issue, we’ve communicated with them in a very polite and chill way. For the most part they have been nice when communicating in return. Well last night that stopped.

What kind of people do this?!?!

For 6 months, they have let their dog scream, whine, and bark at odd hours of the night and morning. It seems to be getting worse. My husband has horrible insomnia and we’ve even changed our sleep schedule in an attempt to manage this situation in a “our problem to fix” sort of way, but now there isn’t even a consistent 8 hours that the dog is going. I texted one morning the dog woke us up at like 6 am and told her to please handle her dog (in a super nice way, not being a jerk at all). She lied to me and said it wasn’t her dog, I walked outside and confirmed it was hers and texted her as much. She said she’d handle it. It was okay for like a week, then it started again, my husband attempted to text and offer solutions, even offering to help move the dogs lead to a further tree. No response.

These people have some serious screws loose…

Then, past night at nearly midnight when we went to lay down for bed, it was going insane. I have a video that it is her dog. I texted for a 3rd time (mind that this has been over the course of more than a month), being a little less nice but not rude, just to the point. She went off on me and said her dog only barked twice and why am I not texting the other neighbors with a dog that barks (2 houses down and I honestly don’t even hear that dog). Told me that the dog was only out for like 10 minutes, which is not true and that I’m basically being unreasonable (happy to post the texts for context if so desired). Talking about her dog is trained with paperwork or something, but I don’t care, that doesn’t mean your dog should go absolutely insane at all hours. (She also said I keep texting her, but literally just been 3 times in over a month). I’m at my wits end… My husband has slept so little in the past 6 months that I’m worried for his health.

This is a nightmare..

He’s on sleep meds, wears ear plugs, we have 4 sound machines, blackout curtains with sound proofing foam in the window, it doesn’t drown out this dog and even wakes me up and I’m a pretty sound sleeper. We have already talked to a realtor about selling, but due to unrelated situations, it may be at minimum a couple months before we can move. I’m empathetic that I assume she is a single mom now, but she has a roommate that helps too and that doesn’t mean she can do whatever.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another reader weighed in.

Yikes…that was brutal!

This story is yet another case of folks who have absolutely no regard for others.

Sure, we encounter those kinds of people all the time, but when you have to live by them, it can really affect your daily life.

Ugh!

These neighbors truly sound like they’re from the DEPTHS OF HELL.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.