June 5, 2026 at 7:55 am

Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man in black shirt in office

Pexels/Reddit

Isn’t it insane when some workplaces think they can easily manipulate you and get away with it?

This guy shares how his company wanted to keep him for contract work but offered horrible hourly rates so he refused to stay.

Check out the full story.

My work asked me to contract with them after resigning and then insulted me with their offer

I was making almost $27 an hour in my salaried role. With payroll taxes, healthcare premiums, and a 403b match, this cost for my employer was about $39 an hour. I did the math.

I resigned on good terms and they asked me if I would be willing to contract for them maybe 10 hours a week after starting my new job, which will pay me $34.18 an hour.

This is where it gets interesting…

I was totally open to this, but told them I would expect $50 an hour. I have done my research, and viewed this as a kindness towards them.

Many people would demand more.

In my mind, I’m doing them a favor by keeping things running, training my replacement, etc. This is only $11 an hour more than what they pay to keep me as a salaried employee.

He knows where he stands with his work!

Additionally, contracting would mean I’m giving up a clean break, an immediate release of stress, and would mean I’m working 50+ hours a week while starting my new job.

I genuinely felt like I was doing them a favor. There’s only 4 people on my team, including my boss.

My other manager left on September 2nd, 2025, and their hiring process is so slow that her replacement started on January 1st, 2026.

She’s still practically new so she’s going to struggle to take my workload.

Originally, they seemed really anxious about me leaving, even offered to work something out to keep me, which I declined. They had literally told me no to opportunities for promotion before I resigned.

UH OH…

Their fault. But I ended up agreeing to contract for them anyways since we did have a great working relationship and I valued them to some degree.

Anyways, they come back and tell me that there’s no precedence for $50 an hour, that it’s completely out of budget (hard to believe), and that other employees who decide to contract do so for much less.

They implied they were doing ME a favor by offering me a contract, and offered $30 an hour. That is CHEAPER than their cost to keep me as an hourly employee.

They would be saving money!

That’s INSANE!

I very bluntly told them that their offer was not acceptable, and that I wasn’t willing to save THEM money on my hourly rate and held firm.

My boss got upset, tried to push back by implying that they were just “helping me make a little extra money,” but irritatedly accepted my rejection of their offer.

I’m already making an extra 20k with my raise. Why would I need their “extra money?” I could make more than 50 an hour by working overtime at 34/hr.

Why the hell would I accept that?

He knows his worth!

Now they’ve just ticked me off. It doesn’t seem like they expected me to decline. Oh well. If they come crawling back I’ll tell them my rate has increased to $60 an hour.

That would still be a kindness to them that I’m now feeling like they don’t deserve.

AWESOME! This guy stood his ground!

Why can’t workplaces just compensate their top performing employees?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the contract work would have made things worse.

Screenshot 2026 05 30 194706 Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

This user applauds this guy for standing his ground!

Screenshot 2026 05 30 194720 Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

This user suggests not doing the contract job.

Screenshot 2026 05 30 194732 Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

This user suggests keeping emotions aside!

Screenshot 2026 05 30 194745 Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

This user has a great suggestion to get into contract work.

Screenshot 2026 05 30 194802 Employee Rejects Low Contract Offer and Refuses to Stay After Being Undervalued

Somebody here has a strong head!

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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