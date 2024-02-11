February 11, 2024 at 3:28 am

Business Said The Receipt For A $60 Tire Was Useless, So Savvy Customer Works The System And Gets $225+ Back

Returning items to a store or online can sometimes seem like more hassle than it’s worth. Most places want to know why, and if it’s been more than a certain amount of time, you’re just stuck with your mistake.

Savvy folks, though, can often find little loopholes if they exist.

OP’s father-in-law found an unused (but old) tool while cleaning out the house. He said there was a problem with it and he still had the receipt.

We were helping my in-laws clear out old belongings when they were moving, and I found an impact wrench that looked unused with a 2 year old (edit: probably much older) receipt attached.

FIL said that there was always a problem with it, so he never used it and forgot to return it.

At the store, they told her the receipt didn’t matter.

I decided to try to return it to Canadian Tire since they have long warranties on their products.

The CSR looked at the receipt for $60 (on sale from $200) and said “You can’t return this item with this receipt. Too much time has passed and the receipt is useless.”

But OP found a recall, which meant good news for her.

I tried explaining there were issues with it but she didn’t believe me. I googled the issues right there, and it came up as a recall item for the exact reason I stated.

I showed it to her and she begrudgingly agreed that I could return it as a recall.

The salesperson wasn’t so happy to follow the rules in the end.

She asked for the receipt back so she could refund me, and I said “No, too much time has passed and the receipt is useless.”

She glared at me and processed a cash refund for $225+ including taxes.

Short and sweet revenge. Love it!

Others say they have had bad experiences at the same place.

They say the story checks out, too.

Usually it’s not so easy.

Sometimes you don’t even have to try.

Some stores are just pushovers.

Or maybe that’s technically good customer service.

Either way, OP and her in-laws definitely came out to the good!

