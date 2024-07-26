Boyfriend Spreads An Insult About His Ex’s Intelligence After Breaking Up With Her, So She Purposefully Distracts Him In Class So He’ll Suffer A Humiliating Failure

People break up for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes, it’s due to external circumstances, and other times, it’s as simple as clashing personalities.

What would you do if your ex claimed you broke up with them because they were too intelligent? Would you laugh it off or find a way to teach them a lesson?

In today’s story, a young lady named Sarah finds herself in this exact situation. Let’s see what happened.

My friend planned her small revenge and I was unintentionally part of it. I only learned of this after the small revenge. One of my friends, let’s call her Sarah, was dating a boy for a month before breaking up. At the time, I wasn’t surprised since their relationship was just a casual sling. But I was wrong. The boyfriend, let’s call him Thomas, actually had a very high self-esteem, to the point that he makes fun of others. Sarah didn’t like that, especially since he also made fun of me and her other friends behind our backs. Thus, the breakup.

But even then, Thomas would always say that it’s because of Sarah being jealous of his high intelligence that she broke up with him. This infuriated her, so she came up with a mini revenge. A week ago, our accountancy teacher told us that during one of her lessons, she’d give us a surprise quiz about what we learned that day. The catch? We don’t know when she’ll ask for the quiz, so we better pay attention or else we’ll get massive extra homework. Sarah used this for her knowledge.

Feeling sneaky, Sarah started texting him again.

In the following days, she texted Thomas, acting like she wanted him back and begging to be back together during class, especially accountancy period. At first, Thomas didn’t reply back much, but after some time, he started texting her back. She said that Thomas probably felt a huge ego boost when a girl he broke up with wanted to be back together, fueling his image of himself as charming and perfect. It got to the point where they texted each other for a whole period. Then, it finally happened. During accountancy period, Sarah began texting in secret, making him miss our accountancy teacher’s lecture.

Then, when the dreaded pop quiz came out of nowhere, Thomas was feeling a bit panicked (according to Sarah) as he was to busy texting Sarah to actually pay attention to the lecture. When his turn finally came, he couldn’t answer any of the questions my teacher asked. Now, my accountancy teacher is a very strict woman, so she wasn’t happy that Thomas didn’t answer her questions, even her simple ones, and gave him lots of homework as punishment for not paying attention. Thomas felt humiliated.

Now, this is where I came in unintentionally and make Sarah’s mini revenge better. You see, I feel asleep during accountancy period and, like Thomas, missed my teacher’s lecture because I didn’t get proper sleep last night. When my teacher saw me sleeping, she immediately woke me up and asked me questions. To Thomas’s shock and Sarah’s amusement, I answered everything correctly. Reason? Cause I have daily accountancy tuition. So, even though I slept through the entire class, I was still able to answer correctly since I already learned the topic in my tuition.

Sarah said that me answering correctly, despite the fact that I slept through and didn’t hear the teacher’s lecture, rubbed salt in Thomas’s wounds since he regarded me as one of the most stupid kids in the class. (Which is understandable since I wasn’t the smartest). Sarah, came to me after school, told me all of this and thanked me for my unintentional part in it. So, yeah. That’s how Sarah got her mini revenge and how I played an unintentional part in it.

Thomas got what he deserved! Hopefully, he learned from this and stops putting other people down.

