A Friend Of A Friend Invited Himself On A European Vacation And Made Uncomfortable Demands, So They Told Him He Needed To Stay Somewhere Else

Why is it so hard for some people to understand boundaries and a person’s right to set them for themselves?

In this story from Reddit, the author relays a story where one guy just won’t take no for an answer, even when his vacation-mates tell him they’re uncomfortable.

That’s preschool level antics – and most young kids know when someone tells you they’re uncomfortable, you stop.

Read on to hear the whole story!

AITA for refusing to give a man almost 20 years older than me my location I (24F) and my friend group (20F, 21M, 25M, 27M) are planning a vacation to Europe for two weeks. My 25 year old friend Kevin has this older friend Rick (43M) who basically invited himself.

The issue is that we don’t know this guy at all.

Initially, he wanted Kevin to stay with him instead of at our Airbnb, but Kevin insisted on staying with us. Eventually, Rick reluctantly agreed to stay at our Airbnb. Here’s the second problem: while talking to Rick, we noticed that he doesn’t take no for an answer.

We all felt uncomfortable with him staying at our Airbnb. After a lot of back and forth, he agreed to get his own place, but he insisted on knowing our location “because he has anxiety.” At this point, nobody is comfortable with this guy, so we flat out told him that he is a stranger to us and we aren’t comfortable with him knowing where we will be staying.

He responded that he isn’t willing to put his safety at risk and insists on knowing the address of our Airbnb. Are we being unreasonable for having this boundary?

Which side will the commenters of Reddit fall on? Let’s find out.

Top comment says “pot, meet kettle”.

Another wants to know why Kevin hasn’t stepped up to alleviate the problem he created?

Others question why a full on adult can’t manage his problems without putting them on strangers.

Maybe this isn’t the right trip for him, says another.

This whole situation is a “yikes”, according to this commenter.

Hold your boundaries, girl!

