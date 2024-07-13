His Girlfriend Wants Him To Help Pay For Repairs On The Townhouse She Owns, But He Refused Because He Doesn’t Think It’s His Responsibility

This is a tough one, folks…

AITA for refusing to split costs for repairs/upgrades on my GF’s townhouse that I live in with her? “About a year ago I moved in with my girlfriend into her townhouse that she has owned for many years. At the time we agreed I’d pay half of the mortgage, HOA, property taxes and utilities as a sort of “rent” to pay my fair share for living there, even though obviously I’m more than just a tenant. However, recently there have been some things that have come up for the house that either needed to be done (replace broken water heater), or that she wants to be done (pressure cleaning/painting), and she has asked that I split the costs of those things as well with her.

I told her I felt that since she is the sole owner of the property and all improvements and equity appreciation accrues to her, and I already pay half the mortgage and monthly expenses which benefits her equity at no equity benefit to me, she should be the one responsible for the cost of repairs or maintenance on the property. She got upset, claiming that it is “my” house as well and I enjoy all the benefits of it, therefore I should also split the costs of all repairs and maintenance.

My problem has been that when I want to make even decorative or cosmetic changes around the house that she disagrees with she’ll half jokingly tell me it’s her house and if I want things different I can get my own place. But when something needs to be repaired or upgraded in the property, she’ll say it’s my house too (even though my name is nowhere to be found on the title), and I’ve started to feel like she wants to have it both ways. AITA?”

These two might be headed for a break up…

