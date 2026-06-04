A Homeowner’s New Neighbors Moved In and Immediately Started Making Big Changes and Constant Noise

New neighbors means a fresh start…

But that’s not always a good thing.

In fact, things can get testy in a hurry if the new folks on the block move in and immediately start causing all kinds of havoc.

Hey, I understand wanting to put your special mark on your new home, but you gotta keep your new neighbors in mind before you start disrupting the whole area right off the bat.

In this story, a homeowner got real about why their new neighbors are already wearing out their welcome.

Take a look at what they had to say about what they’re dealing with.

New neighbor is driving me insane. “We live in a suburban area and have owned our house for about nine years. When we moved in we didn’t realize how close our house was to the property line because there was a thick tree line with bushes on the property line that even in winter kept a nice buffer between our properties. The neighbors put their house on the market and March and it quickly sold.

Well, that was quick…

The day the property changed hands the new owner somehow got my husband’s number and texted that he was going to ”clean up the property line.” It was pretty overgrown so my husband said that sounded fine but not to cut anything from our side of the property. They had done a survey at close and there was flags up so we could clearly see where the line was.

Some folks don’t understand when they step over boundaries in a big way.

The next day the entire property line was cleared including a 100 year old maple tree that towered over both of our houses and provided nice shade. Since then it’s been constant – stump grinding, fence installation right at the property line, moving flagstone, loud landscapers, etc. We have zero privacy or shade now and basically face right into their house. Is there anything we can do? The fence is so ugly and I can literally touch it while standing in my side door frame there’s just a skinny alley between our house and the fence now.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Well, this doesn’t sound like a whole lot of fun.

And you can’t blame this person for being upset about this.

When your peace and quiet is shattered out of nowhere, it can be a huge disruption to your daily routine.

Hopefully, these improvements will end sooner than later…

Welp, there goes the neighborhood…