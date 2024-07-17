His Wife Used To Make A Cake He Loved, So When Their Kids Wouldn’t Help Him Make It After Her She Was Gone He Sold Her Recipe To A Bakery

Grief is a difficult thing – that goes without saying.

And we all grieve in different ways, triggered by different things.

Maybe it’s a song or a smell or a special place shared… or, as in this story from Reddit, a beloved cake, that has us pining for a lost loved one.

Find out the lengths this man went to in order to taste his late wife’s special cake one more time.

AITA for selling my late wife’s cake recipe to a bakery My late wife passed 3 years ago, our two kids were in their late 20s at the time. It’s been a hard few years and it is even harder now that I live alone.

She had a lovely dark chocolate cherry cake. It was my favorite thing that she would make and I always requested it for Father’s Day.

I am a s*** baker and I have tried to remake it from her notes. The notes are not very clear and it never turns out correct. It is depressing spending so much time and it being wrong.

I have asked my two kids to try and make it but they have refused to. I was told that they will not figure out the recipe and to stop asking.

I went to a local bakery and asked for them to figure it out. They agree as long as I gave them the permission to sell the cake in the store. It didn’t take them long to figure it out and it is almost exactly the same to my wife’s.

I bought one for Father’s Day and my kids were happy about the cake until I told them the bakery did it. They are p***** I would sell their mothers recipe to a bakery.

This whole week they have been telling me how I am a jerk for this and I am wondering if I really am a jerk. I just wanted to eat her cake again.

But let’s see what the commenters on Reddit have to say.

