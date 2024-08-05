A Kid Wouldn’t Stop Kicking Their House Late At Night, So They Finally Had Enough And Got Him In Trouble With His Mom

Is it ever too old to be a tattle tale?

I’m a 30 year old tattle tale. “My husband and I kept hearing a bang in the evening at random hours – between about 6-10 PM. It would wake us up sometime or get our dogs going crazy. We had no idea what it was. I even called out a plumber since we have had some plumbing issues in the past and didn’t know what else it could be. Finally – the ring camera caught something.

A young boy – probably between 8-11 – was running up and kicking our house. Like HARD. This bang was so loud I thought it was our trash cans knocking into the house or a bad plumbing issue. But a kid deciding to do karate kicks and out run my ring camera was not what I expected. Okay – so I decided to do a few things. Put up a motion light – which I almost fell off a ladder doing and broke another light in the process. *between this and the plumber coming out – I’m in about $200 because of this jerk.

Second I wrote a note and taped it to the glass. He seemed tall enough to read. The note said: “To the child kicking our door: we know who you are we have you on camera every time we told your parents we will contact the police next time Please stop scaring our dogs” I’m bluffing because I want him to stop. I cannot figure out his motive except to cause chaos in my household so I needed to try to scare him. So last 2 weeks – nothing. I figured my note and light worked and the jerk was scared. I took the note down last night.

Then tonight – BANG. The loudest one yet. What the ****? I go outside because I’m mad now. And I see a children’s mermaid kickball in my front yard (I’m keeping it). The jerk kicked it into my car. I see no kids. I’m so angry. I kick the ball into my fenced in backyard and go back inside. About 30 mins goes by and I hear another bang! I look out the window and I see this little creep running down the street laughing. I am FURIOUS. I’m about the size of Sydney Sweeney if she was also an Adam Sandler type woman. I’m wearing cute polka dot Victoria’s Secret pjs and I just did my everything shower with an at home blowout. I’m in NO MOOD.

I push my husband out of the way and put on my running sneakers with no socks. I book it down the street and I see the little **** stain run inside a house. I run up the driveway and kindly question some younger girls (his sisters?) to find out where his parents were. They said his mom was in the backyard. I went back there and told her straight up – your son has been kicking my house for 2 months, I have it on video, he’s scaring my dogs, ask him to stop. She said okay and thank you. I said thank you and left. As I walked home I see my husband running up to me because he didn’t know where I went. I told him I handled it. Then, as if on cue, I hear the loud whining of what sounded like a young boy between 8-11 finally getting justice SERVED! I’ve never met this kid in my life. I want to know why. Why did he target us? Did I wrong him? Or was he just a random crazy kid? Sometimes life is chaos.”

