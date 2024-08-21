Amusement Park Customer Got Stuck Upside Down On A Ride And She Shares The Video And Reveals What Happens

Ugh, this is one of the many, many nightmare scenarios I’ve dreamed up in my head over the years…

I’m talking about getting stuck upside down on a ride at an amusement park and having to wait to get rescued.

Yikes!

It sounds pretty awful, don’t you think?

Well, it happened in June 2024 at the Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon and people who went through the experience spoke out on TikTok.

A woman named Evie posted a video that showed what happened when she went on a ride called the Atmosfear with some of her friends.

The video shows that the ride stopped upside down and left riders hanging upside down.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the upside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park!”

Evie shared a separate TikTok post with more information about the incident and she wrote in a text overlay, “I had to poke my arm out to lift my head up so blood wouldn’t rush to my head. I was on the ride with 10 of my friends who thought we were going to ***.”

Check out the video.

@evie_s_y I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park! @ace #fyp #oakspark #portlandoregon ♬ original sound – evie_s_y

A man named Chris who was also at the amusement park that day shared a video and talked about what he saw that day.

@chrisxryan Replying to @rippinsgirl final update. 28 people were stuck upside down on the ride for rouggly 30 minutes. 1 person with a pre existing condition was taken to the hosptial. Everyone else was checked out by paramedics and are okay. They are giving the option for refunds or to schedule for another day ♬ original sound – Chris Ryan

Take a look at how people reacted.

This viewer nailed it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And another viewer made a good point.

That looks absolutely AWFUL.

