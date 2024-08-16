Careless Neighbors Were Doing Archery In A Public Spot Near Kids, So This Guy Stood Told Them He’d Call The Cops If They Didn’t Stop. Now The Neighbors Are Angry And He’s Wondering If He Went Too Far.

Some people are so dumb they would risk other people’s life just for some fun.

AITA For calling the cops on my neighbor and kids? Preface, we live in a condominium with buildings close together, there is parking that runs between houses. About a week ago as I was leaving our condo to pick up my wife there was a man shooting a compound bow, across the parking lot through an empty stall (with cars on either side) across a side walk at a target sitting next to the building next to ours.

My car was parked next to one of the cars next to the open stall. The Bow wasn’t the most powerful, I’m guessing a 50 pound draw. I walk out and ask if he’s shooting it. He said yes. I told him he can’t be shooting a bow in the parking lot. He said “what do you care? You don’t even live here”.

I told him I did, and pointed to my house, the one I just walked out of. (Hind sight probably shouldn’t have told him what one was mine). He said he was told he he could do this. I told him it was dangerous to be shooting in between the cars. He angrily gathered his stuff and said “are you kidding me!”.

I told him no and if I saw him doing it again I would call the HOA (wish I had said I would call the police). I get in my car and leave for 20 minutes. I came back and he was gone so I thought it was over. This morning I look out the window and see 2 adults and 3 kids ranging from about 3 to 11 ish. The 2 adults and 2 older kids had a bow.

They were standing in the same spot shooting across the parking lot through cars at a target this time sitting on the side walk next to the communal mail box.

So I called 911. A few minutes later the cops showed up they gathered there bows and target and went in side. I did notice the adults pointing at our door obviously angry. We looked up the local law and shooting a bow within city limits counts as discharge of a deadly weapon.

They were shooting where kids play and even if they were carful things happen. I feel like I was in the right but AITA?

