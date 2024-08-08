Her Friend Asked Her To Pay For A Guy’s Prom Ticket With Her Parents’ Money, But She Refused Because He’s From A Different School And She Doesn’t Even Know Him

Well, this is an unusual request…

What would you do if one of your friends asked you to pay for someone else’s prom ticket that cost a pretty penny?

And, on top of that, the ticket wasn’t cheap, either…

You’d probably tell that “friend” to get lost, right?

Well, to each their own, but that’s how I’d handle the situation.

Check out what this person did!

AITA for when I refused my friend who wanted me to pay for her friend’s prom ticket? “I’m in an argument with a friend over this situation. She thinks I was unreasonable and a bad friend to her over this. I think she was overstepping boundaries. My group of friends wanted to attend prom together. I’ve never wanted to attend prom, but I was convinced to go and spending time together is nice.

It ain’t cheap.

It’s $100 per ticket. That’s a lot of money to my family, but my parents were fine with it because they wanted me to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The issue was when my friend Jennifer wanted to invite her friend Arthur from another school.

Oh, Arthur…

Some backstory is that Jennifer introduced me to Arthur 2 years back. We met in person twice and talked online for a bit, but I stopped being friends with Arthur when I felt he became extremely pushy and borderline creepy after being rejected by me. (Other people have told me I was overreacting a bit so idk). Jennifer is still friends with him and she wanted to invite him to prom because he missed his. So Jennifer wanted to invite Arthur but someone from our school would need to buy him a ticket. Jennifer told me to buy Arthur’s ticket.

Ummmm, no.

I told Jennifer I don’t even have $100 so I can’t. I pointed out that she wanted to invite him to our prom, not anyone else in our friend group. Jennifer suggested that I take my parents’ credit card to pay for the ticket because it’s not a lot of money and assured me that he would pay me back. I refused this because it sounded crazy to me but she kept pushing for me to take my parents’ money and never answered why she couldn’t be the one to sponsor his ticket when she and her family are more well off than me. Jennifer’s stance is that Arthur would have paid me back at prom so I was being unnecessary, creating a problem out of nothing, and a bad friend to her over this. AITA?”

Pay for your own prom ticket, dude!

