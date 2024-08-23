Physically Disabled Homeowner Has Neighbors Who Are Downright Rude, So He Decided To Let His Garden Grow Wild And Annoy Them

Another day, another Reddit story about neighbors who just can’t get along.

Will it ever end?!?!

No, it won’t, and that’s why we’ve gathered here today!

Read the story below and see what you think.

Want to sit in your garden and judge us? Go ahead, but you won’t like the view. “I (37f) and my fiancée (41f) moved into a mid-terrace house a few years ago. I’m physically disabled, and since a somewhat major operation my fiancée now has limited mobility. When we moved in the garden was an overgrown hot mess (housing associations) and a friend of my dad basically razed it to the ground for us.

There’s an issue…

Thing is, the garden is lousy with brambles that have crept in from behind the rear fence of our property, and if anyone has ever had to deal with those things you know how hard it is to get rid of ’em. Add to that the random fern that popped up, and you can imagine the “fun” we’ve been having with it. I had high hopes for this place, and tried to befriend our attached neighbours. One side, the hubby is okay but the wife is as charming as a hatful of ********, and the other side both husband and wife are jerks.

That’s annoying!

Mr and Mrs Jerk have two large dogs (unsure of breed) that are left to roam the garden pretty much all day, so any time we go into our own garden we’re deafened by barking. Okay, so dogs bark, they’ll just have to get used to us. (6 years in and we’re still waiting…) Last year we had a pretty nasty storm, and the five foot fence separating our garden from Mr and Mrs Jerk’s comes down. That particular fence is their responsibility, so we erroneously assume they’ll sort it. Nope. Instead, they deck the wire fence that separates the property line with solar lights, and add new lawn furniture. Alright, if they don’t want a fence that’s their perogative, though said wire fence is only about a foot and a half tall and their dogs can easily vault it if they want to. I raise my concern, Mr Jerk brusquely tells me they won’t do that. Alrighty then, let’s hope not; I’ve got a kid here (12f) and I sure don’t want her getting hurt. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and fiancée and I are taking a bit of time in the garden, trying to plan how on earth to deal with the bramble/triffid problem.

What now…?

It’s not hard to see Mr and Mrs Jerk watching us from their garden, and quite frankly it makes me feel awkward. Nothing is said at that time, but after that any time we were in the garden when they were in theirs we’d hear snarky little comments about “the state” of our garden. They’re well aware of the bramble issue, and our mobility issues, but, uh, we’re inconveniencing them by being disabled I guess? We did discuss going full nuclear on the brambles with heavy-duty weed ******, but Mrs Charming-as-a-hatful-of-******** laid into us because she and hubby have three semi-feral cats that pretty much live outside. Don’t get me wrong; I love cats – we have four! – so I wouldn’t want any harm to come to them, but really, you’re complaining about our brambles, what do you want us to do?

They were done dealing with these folks.

Anyway. We had planned on putting aside some money to get a pro in to try and tame the garden, but after the constant snark from Mr and Mrs Jerk, we decided to be petty and leave it to run wild. Apart from the brambles, I think it looks lovely; like a little slice of untamed nature. We got dirtier and dirtier looks from Mr and Mrs Jerk, until all of a sudden a new fence is up. Yay, now I don’t have to suffer from their comments or their apparent need to wear as little as possible outside (yes it’s their garden, but again – 12yo daughter. And besides, I don’t wanna see a boomer-aged couple wearing speedos and itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikinis). No more spying from them, or genuine fear about the dogs from us. We can enjoy our little wild garden whilst still trying to figure out how to get rid of a load of brambles without using any kind of weed ******.”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.

One reader was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user talked about what’s going on with them.

And another individual offered some advice.

I don’t think they’re gonna be happy about this…

But that’s kind of the point.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.