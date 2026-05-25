Store Employee Follows Standard Security Policy at Self-Checkout—Then Faces a Bizarre Corporate Complaint From a Distracted Customer

Retail workers cannot win with some customers.

This customer assistant was working self checkout when a woman approached with several clothing items and asked for the security tags to be removed. After explaining that store policy required the items to be purchased first, the employee waited while she paid and then started removing the tags for her.

Partway through the process, though, the woman suddenly wandered off to “grab a bag” and left one of the tagged items behind.

Ten minutes later, the employee found out the customer had gone to customer service to complain that he had “confused” her somehow.

Read on to see what happened next.

Customer complained that I confused them I’m a Customer Assistant and quite often work in self scan, approving alcohol sales, dealing with things being too heavy/light and so on. So, a few days ago, a woman comes in with clothes and asks if I can take the security tags off. I explained that it wasn’t allowed, because store policy only lets us take tags off items once they’ve been purchased.

His colleague spotted the woman at the customer service desk.

So she pays and then I take her to the de-tagger where my colleague is standing. I de-tag three of her four items when she says she’s just going to get a bag, leaving her fourth item behind. Ten minutes pass and she’s not back, and my colleague leaves to go to the toilet. Whilst on the way she passes the customer service desk where said customer was complaining that I had given her confusing instructions.

Thankfully, the coworker was there to set the record straight.

Luckily my colleague spoke to the customer service desk to clear things up and nothing became of it. The lady collected her final item and left. If my colleague hadn’t told me of this I wouldn’t have known I’d “confused” her. She did make me somewhat uncomfortable though, calling me gorgeous, handsome, amongst other pet names. So yeah, no idea what was on with her. Didn’t impact my day much and continued on as normal.

Wow! Apparently, going to customer service was easier than just asking for clarification.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what the lady did.

According to this comment, she was trying to steal.

Here’s a good point.

This reader forgot to remove a tag through self checkout.

Yet another person who thinks the woman was trying to steal.

This whole thing is pretty strange.

But it seems like one of two things happened.

Either the customer genuinely did not understand how the self checkout and security tags worked. Or she tried to pull something and became frustrated when things didn’t go the way she expected.

Most people would just ask questions. But for whatever reason, she found it easier to ask someone else. Geez, some people.