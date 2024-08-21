Horrible Landlord Overcharges Tenant And Gets Away With It, But 10 Years Later The Same Tenant Is Called To Testify Against Him In Court

As many past Reddit stories have chronicled, landlords sometimes aren’t the most honest bunch.

10 years later I got revenge on horrible my landlord Long story short: Landlord was a childish jerk to all of us. He had us sharing about with 4 other people and charged us double while his spoiled son and girlfriend lived rent free. A few months ago, I had a lawyer contact me and ask if I remembered renting there, and if I’d testify against the landlord.

Turns out, he wasn’t the true owner of the property. His brother bankrolled all of the properties he told us “he owned” and in turn, the landlord was supposed to remodel on time and stay on budget to get the houses sold. Instead, he lived on and wasted the money his brother gave him, and pocketed all of the rent without his brother’s knowledge.

My landlord’s face went white when he saw me in the courtroom. And I tripped his lawyer up who asked me two weak questions then said he didn’t have any questions for me. As I left the courtroom, I saw him from the corner of my eye sneer as I walked past and he very loudly called out to me a sing song voice “BYE SARA” right in front of the jury. Today I learned he lost the entire case. Petty Revenge activated.

