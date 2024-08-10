Loud Neighbors Wouldn’t Quiet Down No Matter How Often They Complained, So They Got Revenge By Locking One Of Them Outside

Ugh, this brings back some bad memories for me…

Second massive party in three months, police called, time to get petty. “There’s a family who live two floors above me in an apartment block who have managed to anger everyone by having a massive party that got out of control almost three months ago. I got home today around 5 pm from the gym and can hear them on their balcony, making a lot of noise. I push it out of my mind and go about having a shower, making some dinner, making the dog some dinner, watching a little Netflix, getting ready for an early night as I have to get up at 3 am the next morning. I put some ear plugs in, close my eyes and drift off to sleep.

What’s that?!?!

BOOM!! A massive crash wakes me up. I sit bolt upright in bed and groggily check my phone: 10 pm I make my way from the bedroom to the backyard. To get to my backyard you have to open a big sliding glass door which is also surrounded by floor to wall glass windows that allow me an unobstructed view of the backyard. I open the door and see a soccer ball sitting there and fresh imprint of the ball on one of my glass windows. Someone has thrown the ball down into the backyard, it’s ricocheted off the backyard walk that separates my yard from the street and hit my window at force. I look up at the noisy neighbours on their balcony and there are four kids screaming at the top of their lungs, and throwing various bits of debris into my yard- plastic, bottles, a stray tennis ball.

Little jerks.

I yell to them; hey, be quiet please I’m trying to sleep!!! The kids rush inside, laughing. I go back inside only to hear them rush back out and continue throwing stuff into my yard and yelling. Fuming, I jump into the elevator and make my way up two flights and knock on the neighbours door. I hear muffled voices giggle and say ssshh he’s outside. More laughing, but the loud yelling and music continues. I knock again loudly. Nothing. I make my way back downstairs, checking my phone it’s now getting close to 11 pm.

Time to make a call.

I call the Police. I explain to the Officer who answers about the noise level, the screaming kids, the fact they’re throwing all types of stuff into my yard potentially damaging my property. I also point out if he runs my name and address he’ll see previous complaints against these people. The officer confirms that he has seen several Complaints from me and other tenants in the building. As he’s looking up the past complaints he asks: is that them? ( he can hear the screaming and music) Me- yes!!! Officer – I’ll send a car over right now. I sit back and wait. And wait. And wait. Checking my phone. It’s now 11.55pm. I go to the front security door and ring their buzzer. I can hear the obnoxious shrill buzzing reverberate in their apartment. A woman picks up : Woman – hello? Me – yeah, can you keep it down please it’s almost midnight Woman – who is this? Me – it doesn’t matter just keep it down please Woman – oh, okay ( hangs up) I sit and wait. Someone turns the music up louder. I ring their buzzer again. And again. A young male voice answers: Male – what? Me – if you don’t stop, next call is to the police Male – you can threaten us all you want we don’t care Me – I’m not threatening, if you don’t stop this I’m calling the police Male – we have friends over , we are going to be as loud as we want for as long as we want. Frustrated I go back down to my apartment, put on a movie and wait for the police. I’m startled awake by my own apartment buzzer. I walk over and answer it. It’s the police. I look at the time, it’s 1 am.

Finally!

I’m annoyed it’s taken them so long, and the upstairs neighbours are still raging on. I open the door and await the officers as they make their way down. Immediately they’re sympathetic, they can see I’m exhausted and hear the noise. I explain everything to them, the male officer explains that even though they’re owners they need to abide by noise ordinance laws and also the bi laws of the building commission. He takes my statement asks what apartment number they’re in. Bids me goodnight and heads up to speak to them. I hear them knocking on their door. No answer. Police – it’s the police. Open up. I hear the door open. Music is finally turned down and what ensues is a 30 min conversation of the neighbours saying that they are owners and can do whatever they want. The police quickly shut them down saying that they are disturbing the peace, and violating various other codes and laws. Finally the police leave at 1.45 am and there’s silence in the apartment block. Now for the petty revenge. Two days later, I’m heading out to walk my dog and I can hear someone pressing a buzzer over and over again. I get to the front security door. It’s the male that answered the buzzer that night, holding coffees and has obviously locked himself out.

What a shame!

He looks annoyed and has probably been out there for ages. He sees me coming and relief washes over his face. He’ll be able to get through the locked security door as I make my way outside. Or so he thinks. I crack the security door open, let my dog go through first and then I slip through quickly. He bends down to pickup a small bag of goods and as he’s about to walk through I slam the security door, locking him outside. He literally stands there. Shocked. And also very angry. I smile down at my dog as we go for a very long walk. Take that, you jerk.”

