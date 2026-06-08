Woman Gives Boyfriend a Bold Ultimatum: Get Rid of Your Dog, or We Don’t Move In

Well, this is a tricky one…

On one hand, I can see why a person would want a dog out of a house they were going to move into if they thought it wasn’t an ideal situation.

On the other hand, THIS IS THE GUY’S DOG.

What is she thinking?

Well, there’s more to the story than just that, but you’re gonna have to get all the info below, my friends.

Take a look at what this woman had to say and see if you think she’s out of line for wanting her boyfriend’s dog gone.

AITA for wanting my boyfriend to give up his dog if he wants to move in with me? “I’m 26F and my boyfriend is 26M. We’ve been together for 1.5 years, and things are getting more serious, so we’ve started talking about what our future would look like. He has a 3-year-old husky, and I have 3 cats. I don’t dislike dogs. I don’t mind living with one because I grew up with dogs.

It’s sounds like she might be biased about this right from the start…

My family had dogs growing up, but I also saw what irresponsible dog ownership looked like. My parents liked purebred dogs but rarely exercised or walked them enough, and I didn’t like seeing that because I felt the dogs were not getting the life they needed. It is part of the reason I chose cats instead. They fit my lifestyle better and I know I can take care of them properly. My boyfriend’s has a husky and I think that is already a bad idea given that we live in a tropical country. It can get really hot here.

And maybe this guy hasn’t taken the time to train this pooch…

And the dog cannot really be left alone without becoming noisy or destructive. He gets into the trash, damages things, and sometimes pees or poops inside the apartment. My boyfriend lives on the 4th floor, and the dog does not really know how to use the stairs, so he does not get taken out as often as I think he should. The dog has also hurt cats before, which worries me a lot because I have 3 cats. I own my own condo, but it is small and really only comfortable for two people and smaller pets.

You can’t blame her for feeling this way…

I like my home neat, clean, peaceful, and safe. My cats are well-behaved, and my only real complaint is that they constantly demand treats. Their litter boxes are automatic, they are often cleaned and I have deodorizers for it. If we ever moved in together, I feel like one of us would have to give up something important. Either he would have to give up his dog, or I would have to give up the peaceful and safe home I have built for myself and my cats. I do not think a high-energy husky with these issues fits my condo or my lifestyle. It can get really overwhelming but I am open if he can prove he can get his dog disciplined. I have suggested training or getting professional help, but my boyfriend says the dog does not listen well and that training feels cruel. The dog helped him through a depressive period, so I understand there is a deep emotional bond. Although, he has also said before that he feels he should never have gotten a dog because it made his life a bit more difficult. We have talked about this before months into our relationship and he said he would be willing to give the dog up. That makes me feel guilty and sad because none of this is really the dog’s fault. From my perspective, though, it feels irresponsible to have a dog and not give him enough exercise, structure, training, or stimulation. And that giving him to a better and more responsible owner is the tight call. AITA for thinking this is a serious issue before considering a future together, and for not wanting to give up my clean, peaceful home and my cats’ safety to live with his dog?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this reader said they both SUCK.

I think some of these commenters are right…

These two just don’t sound very compatible with each other, do they?

So maybe they should just cut their losses and move on?

Time will tell… and hopefully the dog is happy, too!

These two have a pretty big decision to make…