Small-Town Campsite Board Faces Lawsuit From Local Caravan Park Over Competition Concerns

Some small towns often rely on tourism to survive.

In this story, a woman was part of the community board that was offering a free campsite to tourists and homeless people.

They recently faced a lawsuit from the local caravan park, saying they have an “unfair” advantage, so they made a few practical and sustainable changes as a response to the lawsuit.

Let’s take a closer look!

Caravan park wants us to close a free campsite? I’m part of the community board in a small town. Our community relies on tourists to keep afloat. These tourists stay at a free campsite at the edge of town. Caravanners can stay legally here for a month.

This man welcomes homeless people to their free campsite.

The campsite is also valuable for the local homeless people in beaten-down cars and on foot. We do not move them along as policy and let them stay indefinitely. Our campsite had showers, taps, power outlets, and bins scattered around.

But the local caravan park thought this was unfair for their business.

The local caravan park took us to court. Saying that, as a taxpayer-funded entity, we are causing them a loss. They also claimed we were creating an “uncompetitive” advantage. The local caravan park charges $80 for a small patch of grass and is quite small.

The local caravan took them to court again and lost.

Our town’s economy would suffer if they had it their way. So we just removed the showers and replaced the power outlets with a large solar-powered USB charging station. The caravan park took us to court again and lost this time.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Keep up the good work, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares a similar experience.

This person chimes in, too.

Lol. What a tragic ending, huh?

You can never bring down a community that offers nothing but kindness.