Neighbor Wouldn’t Shut Off Their Distracting Christmas Lights That Draws Hundreds Of Gawkers, So They Get Fed Up And Ruin Their Display

Christmas Lights Revenge. “Every year, a man in my neighborhood goes all out with his Christmas decorations. I’m talking bright flashing lights all over his yard and lights that spell out Noel on his roof. Don’t get me wrong, it’s very nice to see someone so festive. But all of these Christmas lights bring about a hundred people each night to gawk. They aren’t polite.

They park their cars on both sides of the road, then stand in the middle of the road to watch lights, ensuring that no one can drive home. When it first started happening this season (it happens every year, but never quite this bad), I asked the owner of the house if he could shut the lights off around 8 so that those like myself who need to get home will be able to. He said that he would shut them off earlier since it gets dark over here pretty early. I thought all would be well, but he didn’t hold to his word.

Several times this season, I’ve had to get out of my car and ask them to clear the road, because they’re deaf to the sound of a car engine and blind to flashing high beams. I’ve called the non emergency police number, but they said no law was being violated so there was nothing they could do. I’m positive there’s a law against blocking roads, but whatever, I can’t do anything to force the police to come out.

I put up with the gawkers all month. I had a bad night last night and wasn’t in too good of a mood, and the gawkers were the last straw for me. So I got out of my car and unplugged every single light. Happy holidays.”

