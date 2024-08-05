New Neighbor Just Couldn’t Mind His Business, So They Had to Show Him They Had More Class Than Him

Sometimes in life, you just gotta say I’VE HAD ENOUGH.

My parents had enough of the neighbor. “So this all begins in the summer of 2006. Neither of my parents had gone to college my dad is what you call a bootstrapper in the business world, and my mom had been a secretary at a hospital for 20 years. By this time my dad’s company was doing well, and my mother was reaching the top of her pay grade. They sent us to a small private school, because we lived in the inner city and the public school system wasn’t the greatest. They finally get to a financial stand point where they can purchase a house in a much nicer suburb. The house they purchased needed a lot of work, and so we did it.

All of it, complete interior renovation, where they could afford it of course. We moved in the summer of 2007, and we learned quick about the neighbor next door. We cut down some dead trees around the property and ground some stumps.

The neighbor butted in…

The stump grindings were there no longer than a week before we get a visit from the township, someone had called about the stump grindings. Stuff like this continues on for a while. The worst part is our neighbor’s disregard for our property. Spraying the weeds along his fence line killing grass more than a foot into our yard, having a tree cut down in his yard and okaying them to drive into our driveway through our yard into his yard instead of driving through his yard, stuff like that. My dad confronts him and of course the sheriff shows up the next day. The neighbor had claimed he felt threatened by my dad when my dad confronted him. The sheriff said not to worry, they deal with him a lot, if there is a problem in the future call them first. All this leads up to last month. Our house is about 70 years old. My parents have gotten to a financial standpoint where they plan on re-siding the house and adding on. The paint had begun to peel and they decided to leave it, because very soon it will be replaced anyway.

And again…

So I was out back working in the yard, when a very angry son of the owner shows up, and asks why the house hasn’t been painted. Of course he’s just like his dad and doesn’t listen to reason. About a month later we get a notice in the mail to paint the house, from the township. So my parents paint the house. They finished yesterday, and the look on the neighbors face was well worth it. We’re waiting on a call from the township.”

