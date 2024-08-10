She Was Rushing To Catch An Elevator But Someone Closed The Door On Her, So She Made Him Wait Longer For The Next One

It’s an spoken rule that yout hold the door of an elevator when you see someone is on their way to use it.

Some people even pop their head out to look both ways to see if anyone is coming.

No one did that for the person in this story and she found an opportunity to get back at them for it. Check out how she did it.

Don’t hold the lift, ok, then I’ll waste your time It was raining and I had no umbrella, so I want to get back to my house to dry off. A delivery guy beat me inside the building and managed to be 5 seconds ahead of me. He stepped into the elevator and pressed the ‘close door’ button, knowing that I was right behind him…

He literally walked into an unfortunate situation.

Pretty much closing the doors in my face. So, there I stood: wet, tired and now, mildly angry. That’s when I decided that going home can wait: petty revenge was more important. If I had to wait for the elevator, then so does he. I noticed he got off on the 24th floor, so I called the elevator back and stepped inside.

OP wasted no time.

I pressed all the buttons on the way up. I got off on my floor and waited for it to inevitably stop on the 24th floor. Then, knowing he was on his way down, I called the elevator so it would stop one more time. I don’t care that I wasted some more of my time, but knowing that I wasted his in return gave me a little satisfaction.

Here’s what people are saying.

Tons of people had ideas to waste even more of his time. This one annoyed me because you’re keeping other people waiting as well.

Someone needs a hobby, I think.

Empathy is cool.

Exactly. Where does it say that someone owes it to you to wait if they see you?

This wouldn’t surprise me!

What does this pettiness do for you?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.