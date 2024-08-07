She’s Becoming A Foster Parent So Her Friend Wanted To Host A Shower To Celebrate, But The Idea Offended The Family Because They Don’t Think She’s A “Real” Mom

Becoming a foster parent is a big deal, especially if you can’t have children of your own.

But some people get really offended when you put it on the same level as having a biological child or adopting.

That’s what this couple experienced and it’s put a damper on what should be a joyous time. Keep reading to see what family members said about it.

AITA? Do i deserve a shower, even though I’m not a “real mom”? We have been trying for children since we got married and have been struggling with infertility. After careful consideration, we’ve decided to become foster parents. Unfortunately, our families haven’t been very warm to this, but our friends have been so supportive and excited for us.

The couple receive a lovely gesture, but all was not rosy in this garden.

My one friend wanted to host something akin to a baby shower for us to help us with things we would need for foster kids and to celebrate this chapter in our lives. Invitations were sent out and we were met with incredible backlash from both sides.

It even started getting heated and personal.

Saying things like i wasn’t having a baby so i shouldn’t need a shower and if i couldn’t afford to foster then i shouldn’t do it. Some people even said that i wasn’t a real mother and i shouldn’t be so selfish as to expect a party. AITA for wanting to have a nice shower even though I’m not a “real mom”?

Here’s what people are saying.

I bet it’s a fear of supposedly tainting the line: some people don’t want people from lower classes having children with their own.

It sounds like quite a journey! I don’t understand why anyone would think you’d choose that lightly.

Yes. End it now. Actions have consequences.

I didn’t get that. Why are they mad at you for something someone else is doing for you?

Sounds like a good idea as they sound prejudiced on top of being unsupportive.

The block button is there for a reason.

