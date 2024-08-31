She’s Getting Complaints About Parking Across Two Spots, But She Actually Pays For Them Both. Now She’s Wondering If It’s The Right Thing To Do.

You ever see a particularly egregious parking job and wonder how on earth that person passed a driving test?

I mean seriously, parking so far over the lines it’s not funny, or hanging the back of their truck into the lot…you wonder what these people are thinking!

Well apparently there might be a good reason, because these people parked across two parking spots – but it turned out they own them both.

Still, people were outraged and annoyed.

Read the details and pick a side!

AITA for parking across my two paid parking spots? My husband and I live in an apartment complex which has underground parking. As part of our rent we pay for two parking spaces, but we only have one car. The parking area underneath the block is quite tight and one of our spots is next to a corner wall, however when someone parks in the next corner wall it overlaps our spot.

This parking situation made it pretty difficult to get in and out when other people parked in their spot….

This means it’s quite hard to get our car in and out sometimes.

Recently people have been parking in our second spot and we’ve had to leave notes to politely ask people not to do this.

So they had to resort to a more creative solution to protect their space!

To counter this my husband has begun parking across both our spaces (in the middle of our spaces essentially. But the other day someone left us a rude note saying we shouldn’t park like this. AITA for using both my car spaces when I only have one car?

Whoever left the note was probably the one enjoying the free parking spot.

Reddit came to the comments with an incredibly apt analogy of the situation.

And this user said they could have taken their approach, and towed the spot thief!

Many pointed out that the note-leaver might not realize that they own both spots.

Finally, this user assured her she was in the right, but said that as long as other people don’t know that, she would have to deal with the haters.

Park sideways, diagonal, or upside-down.

They’re your spots!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.