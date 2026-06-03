Hotel Worker Pushes Back Against Guests Trying to Reserve Handicapped Parking Spots in Advance

Some people aren’t the best rule-followers in the world, no doubt about it.

In fact, some of them even think the rules don’t apply to them and they believe that they’re clever enough to circumvent policy…

But not this time!

A hotel worker wrote the story below and talked about why they’re fed up with people trying to pull a fast one on them when it comes to parking.

Let’s take a look!

Handicapped Parking. “Let me know if anyone else has this problem or if I am crazy. I work at a small hotel (90 rooms) in a beach town (“city”). The hotel I work at is at the start of the city where it is building on top of building so parking for each property is limited, a lot of us have overflow lots across the street, around the corner etc.

It’s hard to find parking in these kinds of places..

Anyway, our hotel demographic is a lot of families and older, mostly retired groups/couples, as well as inexperienced travelers. We often get requests to reserve a handicap parking spot. They think they can be promised a certain parking spot and are often flabbergasted when we tell them the 7 spots are first come first serve. Or when they check in and leave and come back later and there are none left, “oh I paid all this money and can’t even get a parking space”.

Well, what do you expect…?

Ma’am, there are about 40 others you can choose from. This is normal right? I have not stayed or worked anywhere that lets you reserve handicap spaces. There is a request at least once a week here.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

That’s gotta get pretty old, pretty quick, don’t you think?

You better believe it!

Well, at least this hotel employee seems to enjoy standing their ground and putting these folks in their place.

Keep it up!

They’re pretty fed up with these folks!