Bus Driver Keeps Covering Weekend Trips While Coworker Refuses Saturdays, so He Finally Says It’s Someone Else’s Turn

Funny how “team player” somehow always means the same person giving up their weekends.

After covering multiple Saturday trips in a row, this school bus driver decided he was done volunteering for every extra shift that popped up.

So when his boss texted him on a Sunday asking why he hadn’t signed up for yet another all-day Saturday event? He answered honestly: somebody else can take a turn.

AITA for saying “it’s someone else’s turn”? I drive a school bus as my primary job. We are fortunate that we don’t do to/from school routes, only special trips (sport teams, museum, etc.). We (drivers) look at the upcoming requests in the schedule book & sign up for what we want to do. Sometimes the boss asks us to do more, or to swap, but usually not.

Sounds like a solid job.

Today (Sunday, the one day we almost never work) boss texted me to ask, “you don’t want to do the track team trip next Saturday for [school]?” No. I obviously don’t, or I would have signed up for it when I signed up for everything else in May while I was in the office doing that last Friday. (And while we’re at it, don’t contact me outside of work hours unless it’s important & urgent.)

Never.

My reply was, “Nope, the last 3 Saturdays I’ve done +/- 7am clock-in for events which went most of the day. [Other driver 1] & [other driver 2] can have a few.” Boss responded that [OD1] “won’t do Saturdays” & [OD2] “is still on medical leave”. Then said he’d do the trip, but in a way which I read as begrudging & trying to get me to say yes.

Yeah, no thank you.

To be fair, I knew [OD2] had a medical issue this past week, but not that she’ll still be off work by next Saturday. Maybe she will be back, we don’t know. [OD1] not wanting to work sounds like a him problem & a boss problem. AITA for saying “it’s someone else’s turn”?

Reddit largely sided with NTA, with many pointing out that optional shifts are optional for a reason. Since drivers choose their own assignments ahead of time, most felt he wasn’t obligated to keep sacrificing weekends just because another coworker refuses Saturday work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who turned down a promotion because they don’t believe the additional money is worth the extra responsibility.

This person says NTA, but with a better response.

This person says optional always = optional.

And this person says it’s not even necessary to have a reason…the answer is simply no.

Funny how “being a team player” always seems to mean his Saturday disappears.