She’s Tired Of The Outrageous Name Her Parents Gave Her, So She Changed It. When She Tells Her Parents 5 Years Later, They’re Furious.

I know better than anyone, Pennsylvania is a great state. From cheesesteaks, to the Eagles, to Wawa (I could write a dissertation on Wawa), it’s a great place to live.

But just because I love living in Pennsylvania doesn’t mean I’m so strongly attached that I’d name my child after it!

Unfortunately for this user, that’s exactly what her crazy parents did.

And even after facing years of ridicule for it, her parents were still absolutely furious when she dared change it.

Was she wrong to change the name they had given her?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for keeping my name change a secret for five years? So, my (26F) parents decided to name my sister and I after American states. I have permission to share her name (Arizona) and I was called Pennsylvania at birth. Yea, my parents are weird. I guess they thought geographical names were cool but I think there’s a huge difference between calling your child Arizona or Dakota or Paris Vs Pennsylvania. They’re massive republicans and America lovers so maybe they wanted to be patriotic.

And they were so set on OP’s name that they wouldn’t even let her go by a nickname….

For as long as I can remember, everyone has called me Penn or Penny. My parents insisted that everyone was to call me by my full name, but most people could see how ridiculous my parents are. My sister (28F) didn’t struggle as much with her name since Arizona just sounds better than Pennsylvania. That combined with the Grey’s Anatomy character Arizona Robbins made the name seem quite cool as we got older.

But while her sister’s name earned her credibility, hers only earned her ridicule.

I was mocked and teased as a child in elementary school because of my parents insistence on my full name. They would literally berate my teachers for letting me write ‘Penny’ on my work/books. When I was 21, I got my name legally changed to Penelope. Most people I had met in college had assumed that I went by Penny as a nickname for Penelope. Even my boyfriend’s mother called me Penelope because I was too embarrassed to tell her that Penny was short for Pennsylvania.

This name change was a secret from her parents, who would have thrown a fit if they knew.

I kept it a secret from my parents and close family because I knew my parents would go mental and accuse me of disrespecting their choice. I’m getting married this summer to my lovely boyfriend Tom (31M) and as you all know, you have to say your full name in your wedding ceremony when doing your vows. I knew I had to fess up about the name change because the alternative would be hoping they kept quiet when they heard me say ‘I, Penelope’ instead of ‘I, Pennsylvania’.

So she broke the news to her parents. And let’s just say they didn’t take the news well.

I invited them over to my home and I tried to tell them in a really calm way that I had changed my name but they freaked out. They said that I was disrespectful, I was calling their choice dumb etc. They are refusing to attend the wedding now. I know i’m not the AH for changing my name, but my parents are particularly annoyed that I kept it hidden for five years before telling them.

Shockingly, the people in her life agreed with them!

Most people I know agree with them. They think that I should’ve had the courage to be honest with them years ago. That way they would’ve had time to get used to it instead of me dropping the news on them two months before my wedding and causing all this drama. A few other family members have dropped out and my poor sister (who is maid of honor) is having a nightmare with this. My parents believe they had the right to know much earlier.

Honestly, what did they expect giving her that name?

Reddit wondered what type of parents care more about the name they gave a child over the happiness of that childhood.

This user said that it was up to her parents to decide whether they cared more about their ego or their daughter.

Many thought that telling them 5 years ago would have only caused more grief!

Finally, this user said at this point, they wouldn’t have even wanted their parents at the wedding.

I thought I’d heard bad names before, but wow….

Every person should have a name they’re comfortable with.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.