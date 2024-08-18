‘You can end up with third-degree burns that don’t go away on their own.’ – Skincare Specialist Warned People About At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices

If you’re gonna get rid of hair on various parts of your body, it’s probably a good idea to have a professional do it, don’t you think?

Well, you’d think so, but a lot of people actually buy kits and do this kind of stuff at home to save money.

But a skincare specialist is here to tell folks that the DIY method of laser hair removal isn’t a very good idea.

She showed viewers photos of instances when home hair removal didn’t go as planned and said, “This is what can happen to your legs or any other body part if you decide to buy an at-home laser hair removal machine.”

She continued, “I see them all over TikTok, all over Instagram. Everyone’s saying how great they are and how they don’t have hair anymore, but they don’t understand the wavelengths, and the actual settings, and the science, and everything behind the actual laser itself.”

The woman went on to say, “You can end up with third-degree burns … that don’t go away on their own, and you have to do chemical peels, microneedling, and a ton of other extensive aesthetic stuff just to get rid of some of the scarring.”

She ended her video by saying, “My advice would be go to a licensed professional who knows what they’re talking about and understands the laser, and the settings, and the wavelength, and everything like that.”

