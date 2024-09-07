Her Careless Grandparents Forgot Her Birthday, So She Took Them To Eat Food They Don’t Enjoy

Having a favorite child is the worst things parents and grandparents can do!

Grandparents forgot my Birthday All of my (16 almost 17f) grandparents forgot my birthday until a few days before. Ordinarily, they ask about plans and if I want anything specific a month or so in advance, but this year they all had to be reminded.

This makes me angry because there has always been favoritism with my brother, who not only got a truck for his 17th birthday, but got to go on a trip with his friends to the cabin my grandparents own in Colorado. Anyways, they wanted to have dinner to make up for it.

They are having me pick the place, which works out perfectly. My parents and I like Asian food, but my grandparents hate it, so we are going to eat at my favorite Asian food place.

The cherry on top is that I grew up a picky eater, so when these grandparents took me and my brother out to eat or cook they would make me wait until after dinner to find me whatever fast food was convenient (even if I barely liked it) or just tell me “they have chicken nuggets!” Even if I never wanted chicken or needed healthier food.

This place serves chicken nuggets as an appetizer and I’m going to pull out the “well they have chicken nuggets” excuse. Take that!

