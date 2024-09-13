Her Roommate Snuck Her Boyfriend Into Her Friend’s Apartment After Being Told Not To, So She Told Them To Pack Their Stuff And Leave

Friendships can get complicated when unwanted people are involved. It’s always about setting boundaries!

This girl knew she wouldn’t let her boundaries be overstepped.

Find out how her best friend cheated on her with a lie.

AITA for telling my best friend to leave our apartment when she brought her bd without my knowledge? So my(f20) best friend(f22) moved in with me recently because she broke up with her baby daddy, and she needed some time to get back on her feet.

She had her rules and she was going to stick by them.

I told her she can move in with me if she pays half the rent. She has twins about a year and a half old. I do not get along with her ex at all. He cheated on her multiple times, has no sense of fatherhood hasn’t been there or contributed at all in the twins’ lives.

He was a sick man.

Tried to cheat on her WITH ME, and tried to fight my boyfriend when I rejected him for obvious reasons. Basically my only rule is that the bd is not to be in the apartment because I don’t trust him. He is also known for stealing. I left with my mother today around 10am to help clean her house and told my friend I wouldn’t be back until the evening.

Things were going to get bad!

My mom got tired doing yard work around 1:30pm and she said to call it a day and she took me home early. I come home to see her bd on the couch. My friend comes running out begging for forgiveness that it’s just for a little bit that he wants to see the babies, he wants to try to work things out.

She made it clear!

I was like cool. Get out. Go to a hotel or something you know the rules. I’m going to the bank, if he’s still here when I come back you can pack your things too bc I’m over it. She cried really hard to forgive her she’s just in a bad spot and doesn’t know what to do. I told her I don’t mind what her decisions are, but I don’t want him in the apartment it was my only rule.

She wanted to be informed at least.

You didn’t even try asking me. I went to the bank and they left before I got back. I feel bad for making her cry.

She can’t help but wonder…

Maybe I should have been more calm? I didn’t yell or anything I was just really annoyed (think stern). I still am. AITA for how I went about it?

It’s good that this girl wanted to stay away from such a problematic dude.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this.

This user knows the value of boundaries!

It was a mutual decision that the friend didn’t respect.

This user has some bitter truth to spill.

This person states some facts! The apartment was off limits!

This girl offered to help and the friend took advantage of it.

She did the right thing by kicking them out.

Her friend was simply lying to her!

