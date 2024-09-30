His Son Kept Taking The Prime Parking Spot, So This Neighbor Found A Way To Get Under His Skin

You can’t always enforce “unwritten rules”, but you can certainly find a route to petty revenge when they get broken.

And that’s exactly what happens in this story from Reddit.

The details are below!

AITAH for not asking my niece to not park in my neighbor’s handicap spot?

On my street no one has a driveway or garage. So it’s all just street parking. Generally everyone is good about just parking in front of their own houses.

There aren’t parking spots, but there are concepts of parking spots.

The unwritten rule is if you have a second car or have guests you should park down the road where there is a large public parking lot with plenty of parking spots. There has been an issue with the new neighbors that moved in. They have two cars. One is the dad’s. One is his teenage son’s. The dad has a handicap so he got the city to turn the spot in front of his house turned into handicap spot. This isn’t a problem.

But there is a problem when it comes to the son.

The son (who for some reason has a car and a truck) will park wherever he wants in front of whoever’s house. Several of us had gone to talk to his dad about it and ask if he could ask his son to be more courteous about the parking situation given that his son is young and able-bodied and has two vehicles. He basically blew everyone off and said his son can park wherever he wants. So all the rest of us have just dealt with it and wrote them off as inconsiderate.

Well, haven’t exactly wrote them off, because when the opportunity for a little petty revenge arises, he jumps at it.

Now unrelated to this I have my niece coming over to babysit. I’ve for the the past few years paid her to babysit my kids during the summer. My niece also has a handicap. Given the parking situation, which was never an issue before, we had planned for her to stop her car in front of my house and get out and I would go and park her car in the parking lot before I left for work. My niece however decided on Monday morning to instead park in my neighbors handicapped spot. She had checked with the city (I have since doubled checked) and they do not specifically register street handicap spots to anyone particular person. It has been confirmed that as long as she has a sticker or placard (which she does) she can park there.

And the neighbor is not going to like that one bit.

My neighbor is furious about it since by the time he gets home from work my niece is still in his spot as I don’t get home until much later than him. He has demanded I tell my niece to stop parking in the spot and yesterday tried having her car towed to no avail. My niece finds the whole thing hilarious and doesn’t think we should have to make the extra effort to park if he won’t get his son to. I’m guessing it’s probably petty and possibly morally problematic, but I agree with her and I’m finding it hard to find any empathy with my neighbor. If he got his son to park his vehicles in the parking lot down the road I would ask my niece to not park in his spot anymore.

Is this simply an acceptable form of revenge or is the author wrong? Reddit weighs in.

Top comment says what goes around, comes around.

She’s got a placard, and every right to the spot that requires it, says this comment.

The level of pettiness is perfection, according to this commenter.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

And a bit of a dissent here, or at least a both sides.

This story is the perfect example of what comes around, goes around!

It’s hard to feel bad for the person who could have fixed the whole thing.

