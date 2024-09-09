Homeowners Finally Ousted Their Shady HOA President For Not Doing His Job, And Then Uncover He’s $7,000 Behind In Dues And Other Dubious Financial Transgressions

I would venture to guess that a good percentage of HOA presidents are evil in one way or another.

Just caught the former president We’ve had the same HOA president of our townhome association, Scott, for a few years now. Things are falling apart and not attended to. The mailbox structure is rotting, we need to replace the entire roof, there’s a leak in the garage, etc. Scott always said we didn’t have enough money to make these repairs, but would never show us the books.

It was time to renew our insurance for the building and he dropped the ball without telling us. He said he had it under control and did not. We went some time without insurance.

We voted to replace him with somebody else, Susan. Susan found us new insurance. Susan demanded to see the finances and Scott wouldn’t give them over for months. The whole association had to pressure him. With what little information he gave Susan, she was able to access the account online. And oh boy

So far we have calculated over $7,000 that Scott has not paid in monthly HOA fees. There are also several sketchy transactions. We have just scratched the surface. Scott has screwed us all over and doesn’t even seem to care. We are all confronting him this weekend at our next meeting. Wish us luck!

