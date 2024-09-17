Hypocritical Roommate Wasn’t Cleaning Up After Themselves But Corrected Them About Their Tidiness, So They Decided To Give Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

I used to live with someone like this…

A roommate who didn’t practice what he preached and made my life pretty uncomfortable because of how gross and inconsiderate they were.

Yuck!

I think I’m having flashbacks…

But enough about me: read this person’s bad roommate story and see what you think!

Giving back my roommate’s energy. “A few years ago, I rented a house with two other women. We were all in our mid-20s, working full time, and with various social obligations. We kept the house tidy, though sometimes a dish or two was left in the sink for later if we were running late. Nell (all fake names in this post) called a roommate meeting, and said we should all wash our dishes when we’re done using this.

Sure, whatever…

No problem, right? That’s what we mostly did, except for the rare occasion when somebody was running late. We were extra conscientious about it afterward, however. A few weeks later, I came home one afternoon to my other roommate, Petra, standing in the kitchen and looking annoyed. Above the sink was a post-it note reading, “Per our previous conversation, please don’t leave dirty dishes in the sink.” In the sink was a coffee cup, small plate, and spoon. Petra had missed her alarm, and I guess Nell came home during her lunch break, saw the mess, and left a note.

What a hypocrite!

But here’s the thing: this was the first time Petra or I had left anything in the sink since that conversation. Nell, however, regularly left her dishes in the sink until the next day. The next night, Petra and I come home after Nell was asleep. She left a cup in the sink. Petra ran to her room, grabbed a pile of sticky notes, and wrote, “Per our previous conversation, please don’t leave dirty dishes in the sink.” I asked if I could leave a note, and it spiraled from there. Between the two of us, we left every step for washing a dish: a note on the soap (“Soap is your friend!”), by the sponge (“Use me to scrub away dirt!”), the faucet (“You’re almost there! Rinse here!”), and the towel (“Last step! Dry, then put away!”) I was the first to leave the next morning. Upon returning home, the sink was empty, and a single post-it remained: “I don’t appreciate the passive-aggression.””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual made a funny comment.

Roommates are the worst…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.