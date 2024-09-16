Lowe’s Shopper Warned People About Getting The Store’s Credit Card. – ‘They changed their interest rate on the card, but failed to notify me.’

Beware of credit cards from Lowe’s!

That’s according to a man named Shawn who took to TikTok to voice his displeasure with the hardware mega-chain.

Shawn told viewers, “I just canceled my Lowes reward credit card over $2.03. As those of y’all who have been following me for a couple of months know, back in May I had my house painted. I went to Lowes, I opened up a MyLowes Rewards credit card, and I purchased all of the paint for the house using that credit card because there was a great incentive to make that purchase that saved me almost $800.”

Shawn said he used the card to buy $1,700 worth of paint and he paid off the balance in two months. But he was surprised to learn that the bank he got the Lowe’s card from raised his interest without letting him know and he was left with a $2.03 charge.

Shawn said, “So I called them to find out what was happening, and apparently they changed their interest rate on the card, but failed to notify me. So the lady removed the fees, and I said you can go ahead and remove the whole entire card.”

Shawn said he got the Lowe’s card through Synchrony Bank and he also got a Sam’s Club credit card through Synchrony.

He said, “I’ve had my Sam’s Club credit card for three or four years. On top of that, I have a great credit history and a score of 810. That is not a flex, that is just a fact and what 12 years of on-time payments and not over stretching or over utilizing my credit has got me.”

