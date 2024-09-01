Parents Give Her Money To Throw A Big Wedding, But She Uses It To Buy A Home Instead. Now Her Family Is Upset, And She Wonders If She Was Wrong.

Parents usually try to treat their children fairly, especially when it comes to financial gifts.

So, what happens when you receive a large sum of money but choose to use it differently than your parents intended? Do you feel guilty for not following their wishes or proud for making a smart decision?

In the following story, we meet a young lady in this very situation. Let’s see how she handled it.

AITA for accepting money from my parents for my wedding then eloping. My parents gave each of my brothers $50,000 when they graduated from university as a downpayment on their homes. When I graduated, they did not do the same for me. I asked about it, and they said my husband should provide. I wasn’t married. I still lived at home. Three years later, I met my husband. We dated for a year, and then we got engaged. My parents were overjoyed. When we set a date, they gave me a check for $50,000 to pay for the wedding.

Here’s where the problem lies.

I took the check, and we eloped. We then used the check for a downpayment on a house. My husband had a similar amount saved up, so we are in a good spot with equity. My parents were furious that they didn’t have a big wedding for all their friends and family to attend. They said that they gave me the money for a wedding. My argument is that I got married and had leftover money, which is accurate in my books. My brothers are on their side. AITA?

