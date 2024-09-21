Savvy Consumer Makes Life Difficult For Phone Scammers By Signing Their Numbers Up For Sketchy Sites And Everybody Finds It Super Satisfying And Hilarious

Many of us have our phones on mute because of the huge volume of scam and sales calls we get.

It’s annoying if you answer them, but you either hang up and move on or toy with them.

The person in this story took a more covert approach to getting back at phone scammers.

Check out what he did.

“Oh I guess you don’t like people calling you at home? Well now you know how I feel…” I asked a bunch of Medicare scammers if they made poopies one week because they kept calling me too much and one guy freaked out on me. I avoided that in my next campaign.

His prank covers a lot of bases.

I copy the scammers number and paste it into various web forums to sign them up for: Quotes from multiple Solar panel companies, Quotes from sketchy home security companies Requesting information from so many for profit colleges across the states. Signing them up to get in contact with multiple car dealerships about various new and used vehicles “they’re interested in.” Insanely sketchy health insurance websites. Window installations.

There are quite a few steps involved.

Most of these forms require an email address, so I found a website that generates a fake one and use that. In the comments I mention how I’m not always able to check my email frequently, so it’s better to contact me by phone call. I wonder how many times I have made their phones go crazy. Even if not much, confusing them is good enough as well lol. Stop calling me, **********!

Here’s what people are saying.

Yikes. Salespeople need another approach.

I bet, but they are not the only casualty, unfortunately.

Same here. All scam calls I get appear as my area code, but it’s clear they’re from overseas.

And other people have to suffer because of it.

American healthcare is broken. Yikes.

Someone has a lot of time on his hands.

