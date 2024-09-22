Tesla Owner Shared How She Got Out Of Paying The High Costs For Her Two-Year Maintenance Check-Up. – ‘This is how much I’m spending.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Another day, another Tesla story…
A TikTokker named Rebecca posted a story and showed viewers how she broke the rules and avoided the typical Tesla two-year maintenance check-up.
She said, “So, I have been going back and forth with Tesla and I thought this is something I could avoid.”
Rebecca continued, “With Tesla, it’s a little bit difficult cause not every car shop can work on Teslas. So, I’m out here to find the materials I need to get that maintenance done and maybe save me, like, a lot of money.”
The video then showed Rebecca inside a Walmart store’s auto section.
She showed viewers a container of window washing fluid on sale for $2.66 and said, “This is how much I’m spending. I might get two of these.”
Let’s hope that does the trick!
Check out what she had to say.
@beccasophiascott
I am stressed rn🥲 you guys were right its so expensive! #tesla #teslamaintenance #teslabattery #teslamodel3
Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer is a big fan of their Prius!
Another person chimed in.
And this viewer isn’t buying it…
That definitely doesn’t sound right…
