Middle Child Liked To Curse His Siblings With A “Warm Pillow” Bedtime Taunt, So One Night They Made Sure He Was The One With A Toasty Bed

Siblings will do anything but act like civilized people around each other!

Maybe that’s what makes the bond so special.

Siblings are also very good at petty revenge, so you’ll want to watch your back if you’re always the annoying everyone else.

Check out the details and find out how this middle kid got what was coming to him.

Warm pillows For years our middle child has been teasing his younger siblings with his favorite “saying”. He would taunt them and say in an affected voice: “May your pillow always be warm on both sides.”

The middle one needed to be stop with the teasing.

They could never think of what to say back to him, and we didn’t correct him as it seemed quite harmless. We have been having exceptionally warm weather, and the homes here do not have air-conditioning and are built to retain the heat in cold winters.

The weather was completely unbearable!

Cue a very hot and humid day and an even more humid and sticky night. Our youngest children had gone to bed hours earlier and were sound asleep.

Someone taught the annoying kid a valuable lesson.

Our middle child went to bed and within 2 minutes was standing in our room, with a look of utter fury on his face….and a filled hot water bottle that he had found under his pillow. We don’t know which sibling got their revenge, but it sure was petty …

This kid must have been mad for having his sleep disturbed!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

Kids like that never see it coming.

