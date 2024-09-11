When His Kids Bailed On Their Chores, He Kicked Up His Feet And Relaxed Instead Of Cooking Them Dinner

Being a parent is a tough job.

I don’t think anyone would argue that being a single parent of five kids – including triplets – isn’t extra difficult.

But this single dad had a creative way to get his kids motivated to get their chores done.

We’ve got the details below!

Oh!! It’s no chore day, I had no idea I was inspired by a previous post by a parent who got some sweet revenge on his kids in the store.

This single dad has his hands full.

I’ll preface this by saying that I’m a single father of 5 kids (4 at home (17,12,12,12), 1 in college (19)). I get home from work a few nights ago and everyone is lounging on the couch after school and eating snacks and having a grand old time. I came home as I usually do, ready to cook dinner and eat with my children.

Dad is happy to make sure the kids get fed, but he has some bare minimum expectations of the kids.

I immediately notice the sink overflowing with dishes, the dryer full of clothes, floor needs swept, etc. Each has their set chores to do every day. So I started cleaning the kitchen (kid #1’s chore today) while they said “Hi Dad” and just continued on their merry way. Then went and done a load of laundry (kid #2’s chore). You get the drift.

Suddenly, he’s got an idea of how to give them a taste of their own medicine.

This went on for about an hour until one of them said “Dad, I’m hungry, what are we going to eat” Oh.. eat you say?? That sounds like my chore… I don’t have time to do my chores children, I’m too busy doing yours. This is as I’m finishing the last chore and sitting down with a sandwich and a glass of tea. House clean and ready to watch some baseball.

Think they learned the lesson?

The chores were done the next day when I got home. Funny how that works.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about his petty revenge.

Another father of five chimed in with his own version of creative motivation.

This commenter reminds everyone that a child won’t starve missing one meal.



Another commenter wants to know how this idea might translate to adult roommates.

And this commenter relayed a time that he learned a similar lesson from his mom in an equally effective manor.

Sounds like this dad taught his kids a valuable lesson, and got out of cooking dinner!

Sometimes parents need to be creative!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.