A Kid Interrupted His Video Game And Made Him Lose. So Later He Played An Uno Reverse To Show Him What It Felt Like.

Some kids really need to be disciplined, and no matter how harsh, they need to be put in their place!

This man had to deal with a bully kid at an arcade, and even though he’s a grown adult, he felt like it was his job to teach him a lesson.

Check out the details below!

I got my revenge on a young kid at a Chucky Cheese Years ago I attended a birthday party at a Chucky Cheese near our home town. It was a party for my nephew and the first time I’d been to a place like that since I was a little kid. I was probably 25 at the time and super stoked to get some tokens and play some games.

He was excited to be at the arcade!

So after we get done having pizza and my nephew opens his presents from everyone, I finally get to collect my precious 8 tokens from my wife. I head out to embrace my childhood by collecting loads of tickets and exchanging them all for a single bouncy ball. I play around for a bit at different games and I’m pretty selective about which ones I use my tokens for because I have a limited supply and I don’t want to waste them.

This is where it gets interesting…

I finally get down to my last 1 (or two, I can’t remember how many it took) and I use it to play one of those sit down racing games. I have always been bad at those games because you have to use a steering wheel instead of a controller and joysticks. Despite this, I’ve always enjoyed them and the challenge.

He was SHOCKED!

So I sit down and begin to play this racing game. To my surprise I’m doing quite well for once and not oversteering every single turn! Sometime during my gameplay, a young boy (7 – 9 I would say) comes over and stands by my racing chair watching me.

The kid was totally intruding.

Suddenly, he leans forward, states “You push this to go fast!” and presses the “BOOST” button on the game unit. This caused my vehicle to employ it’s boosters and jolt forward uncontrollably. I inevitably crash my virtual car. Stunned by what happened I turn slowly and lock eyes with the boy. Who just stares back. I was so upset and I didn’t have tokens to play again. This wasn’t my kid I could scold. I got up without finishing the race and walked away.

He didn’t even give this guy a chance!

He promptly hopped into my seat and resumed my game. About 30 minutes later, we were all finished and walking out of the Chucky Cheese. We walked past the racing units and that kid was still there racing.

Revenge time!

As I walked past him, I leaned down and slammed my hand down on the “BOOST” button and exclaimed, “You push this to go fast!” He was in the middle of a turn and promptly crashed. He looked up at me with a shocked and confused expression. I savored it for a split second and then calmly continued to walk out. My wife was shocked that I would do such a thing, but it felt oh so good and to this day I regret nothing.

The kid learned his lesson with this one, I guess.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows the kid got his karma.

This user shares how they were a bully once as well.

This user is shocked that the wife was shocked!

This user knows what this guy did!

This person loves the way this guy taught the kid a lesson.

That’s a lot of people loving the petty revenge here!

Who wouldn’t want an ill-mannered kid to be humbled like that right?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.