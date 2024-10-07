Her Mom Obviously Favors Her Little Sister, So On Her Mom’s Birthday She Only Gave A Cake To Her Dad

Parents are not supposed to pick a favorite child.

Want to play favourites with my sister? I’ll play favourites with parents So, it was my (17F) birthday yesterday, and I got a message from my mother. She said that she couldn’t afford to get me a birthday present (for the third year in a row, mind you). Now, obviously, I understood that yesterday. I mean, things happen. Live and let die, right?

Then, I find out this morning that she gave my little sister at least £20 for her birthday, a mere 13 days ago, today. You’d think she had money set aside for her eldest too, but apparently not. Now, I’ve always hated when she got me gifts via my dad, because it never meant much to me then. I’d even take an old book of hers she didn’t read anymore. I’m genuinely not picky over presents. So that means that she’s played favourites again, and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.

A bit of context here: I do not live with my parents. I live with my grandparents. Also, my parents love chocolate cake. As do I. And the way I see things, if you want to play favourites on my birthday for the 14th year in a row, then it’s my turn.

I got a really nice chocolate cake from my grandparents yesterday, and I always go see my parents the day after my birthday. Mostly because I can’t stand my mother most of the time, and she would try to make the day about her no doubt. Now, when I go see my parents after my birthday, I always bring them a slice of cake each. Same size, so they can’t argue.

Here’s where I may be petty here. Because this year, I’m only giving my dad a slice of cake. He got me a new cosplay that I’ve been wanting for a few months now, but he spent a similar amount on my little sister for her birthday, because he doesn’t have favourites. If my mother wants to play favourites with her kids, then I’m showing her just what it feels like to be left out. Hope your lack of cake spells out my disappointment in you.

No gift for me, no cake for you.

Simple as that!

