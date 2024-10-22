Older Brother Tries To Help His Teenage Sister Settle Into City Life, But She Pushes The Limits Of Freedom. So She Ends Up In A Strict Dormitory And He Faces His Family’s Backlash.

Many teens crave freedom after many years of living with their parents. So when this sibling duo moved in together, one received cheaper rent and the other received a chance to live it up in the city.

AITA for kicking my sister out, so she has to live in a dormitory. I (19m) started University and have been living in an apartment I inherited from my real mother’s mother. (My mother was never in my life, this was her way to “make things right”.) I moved there in June and found a job that I could do part-time while going to school full-time.

We are from a small town with only an elementary school and the closest high school had a bad reputation and takes 45 minutes with the school bus. Luckily for my (step)sister (16f) who graduated from elementary school, was accepted to a nice high school in the city, as she had pretty good grades. Her options were to live in a dormitory or with me in my apartment, as it is walking distance from her school, and even though this apartment is not very big, it has 2 bedrooms.

My stepmother (sister’s real mother) and father agreed that that was the best idea, and I agreed because even without rent the bills from the apartment were high enough to be pretty good junk from my salary from the part-time job. First things were nice, as we usually get along nicely with my sister, but in the first school week she found some new friends and it turned out to be annoying for me.

She started to arrive home late and often smelled like alcohol and cigarettes, I told her that I couldn’t fall asleep without knowing where she was. The last drop was last Wednesday when I arrived from work at 10 in the evening and she was nowhere to be found. I sent her messages asking where she was and no reply. She appeared home at 5 in the morning and did not have a moment of sleep.

I told our parents that I couldn’t live like that and my father told me, “Don’t you remember when you were this age?” and, “You will also have kids one day”. I said that why not, but I didn’t want to worry about kids today.

I called the dormitory on Friday and asked if they had a vacancy and they did! I sent them all my sister’s information and told them that our parents would sign everything on Monday.

When she went to visit her parents on the weekend, I took all her stuff, loaned a car from my friend and took her stuff to our parent’s place. I told them that I couldn’t do it anymore and she could live in a dormitory – she has a place there. (Demand for high school student dormitories is not too high, lucky me.)

My father was ticked and told me that I am an AH for making my sister live in the dormitory. Sister cried and said she did not want to share a room with some stranger. I know she also hates the fact that the dormitory has strict rules including curfew.

Only my stepmother shrugged and told me that it was my sister’s own fault she did not listen to me. I feel like my sister hoped that living with his older brother was her chance to have freedom, but I feel responsible for her. AITA?

This commenter understands the strain the living arrangement brought on the already-busy college student.

Maybe the structure of the dorm is the right thing for the younger sister right now.

The parents have a role to play here too, which they’re clearly neglecting.

He’s smart to not want to be responsible for her.

