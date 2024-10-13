Overconfident Parent Refuses To Follow Young Sailing Coach’s Instructions, So His Boat Capsizes. But Instead Of Taking Responsibility, He Blames The Coach And Pulls His Kid Out Of Lessons.

Many people who work with children say it’s not the kids who cause the most trouble, but their parents.

This story involving a young sailing instructor and a prideful dad is no different.

When the father refuses to follow instructions, a simple lesson spirals into a turbulent confrontation.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for yelling at a dad and then him forced his child to quit the sport I’m coaching? I am 21. I coach and teach children sailing since I was 15.

I have 13 years of experience in sailing and I’ve competed many times in national and international level as a teen. I have my lifeguard certification and I also have a license to drive motorboat. We are the only sailing club in the area I’m in.

One day, I am the only coach there. That day, we had only two kids about 10 years old: Ben and Nick. Ben’s dad, Terry 50, really wanted to try sailing and since there wasn’t much air, I agreed.

I was on the motorboat alone when suddenly fuel didn’t get to the engine, causing me to be no better than a floating ball. I call over the children and Terry to give them instructions until help arrives.

Terry doesn’t follow my instructions because his son is telling him to try different things. That causes Terry to capsize. After about half, an hour help arrives and takes us all to shore.

Then Terry starts telling me that I am careless and he doesn’t trust me and I’ve put their lives at risk because, “I am just a kid who doesn’t know what they are doing and his son knows better than me.”

I kindly reminded him that everything his son knows has learnt it from me and I don’t understand why he as the adult didn’t follow my instructions and instead listened to a child. He started yelling at me that I am the reason he got wet and he put his life at risk. He said that it was my incompetence that made the boat stop working and that I wouldn’t know about that because I am just a dumb kid and he knows better.

Then I lost it. I told him something along the lines of “how the heck, in your first day, do you know more than me that I’ve been in this sport my whole life?” etc. He started screaming about how my incompetence got him wet and that I’ve insulted him. He grabbed his kid who has started crying and told him that he must quit because “he can’t tolerate disrespect.” So, was I the AH?

