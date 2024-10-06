Son Admitted To His Mom That His Stepfather Was Emotionally Abusive And He Couldn’t Pretend To Like Him Anymore

As children, our experiences in the past affect our lives in the present.

AITA for telling my mother I’ll never like my stepfather? I (24M) recently had a conversation with my mother (49F) that’s been a long time coming. A little background: My mom got together with my stepfather (56M) when I was 4 years old. Since then, my relationship with him has been complicated, to say the least.

Growing up, he was emotionally abusive. He would belittle me, make cruel jokes at my expense, and criticize me constantly. These weren’t the kind of things a kid forgets easily. His behavior planted the seeds of some of my deepest insecurities and traumas.

Even though we’ve had periods where we’d get along—because I felt like I had no choice—I’ve always dreaded being around him. The emotional abuse was never far from the surface, and it has left a lasting impact on me.

A few weeks ago, my mom asked me why I’ve been distant lately, and I finally told her the truth: “I’ll never like my stepfather.” I explained how his mistreatment has affected me and that, while I’ve tried to make peace with it for her sake, I just can’t pretend anymore. I told her I don’t want to spend time with him, and I can’t force myself to have a relationship with someone who’s caused me so much pain.

Now, I’m wondering if I should have just kept my mouth shut and continued to fake it for her sake. Maybe it would’ve been better to just keep the peace, but at the same time, I couldn’t keep lying to her. So, AITA for telling my mom I’ll never like my stepfather?

You are never wrong for being honest about what you feel and what you’re going through.

