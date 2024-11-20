’20 Pounds. This Is 20 Pounds!’ – The Andes Mints From Olive Garden Are A Nice Treat, But This Customer Likes Them A Little Too Much So She Bought A Huge Box

There is something special about those Olive Garden mints that they give you at the end of every meal.

TikToker @notdanimorgan can’t get enough of them, so she asked if she could buy an entire box of them!

Her video starts off in her vehicle where she holds up a giant box of Andes Mints and says, “Did you know that you can buy a box of Olive Garden mints?”

She continues, “From Olive Garden!

Apparently she went out to dinner and then got a full bulk box of the mints ‘to go.’

She then points to the lettering on the box and says, “20 pounds. This is 20 pounds!”

That is A LOT of Andes Mints! You could have them with every meal.

She wraps up the quick video saying, “So, the more you know.”

Honestly, that might be too many mints!

Plus, then they aren’t special when you go out to eat. But I’m glad she can enjoy them!

Take a look at the full video.

The people in the comments thought this was a funny video, take a look.

This person points out that you can buy regular size packages at most stores.

Here is someone who says you can buy them at the dollar store.

This commenter wants to know how much she paid.

That is too many mints for me!

