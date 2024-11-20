A Fellow Student Wouldn’t Stop Copying Off Of Them During Tests, So They Picked The Wrong Answers And Made Sure They Failed

Cheaters never win, kids…

Student next to me used to copy all of my answers for tests and quizzes. “When I was in high school, in earth science class, it was well known that I knew all the answers to any questions that the teacher had.

I would study very hard. Therefore, the kid sitting next to me, who did not fare too well in the class, used to not so inconspicuously, copy off of my quizzes and tests without my consent. This of course, made me mad. I put in hard work studying and doing all of the homework while this guy just cheats and gets a high grade because I’m simply just sitting next to him? To make matters more annoying, he would disrupt the class quite often and would delay all of us.

Finally, I decided I was going to do something about it. So that day, I purposely picked all the wrong answers on a test. I even made sure he could see them, making no attempt at hiding my paper. He copied every single one and handed the test in as soon as he had copied the last question down. While he was up, I then went back and quickly answered every question correctly.

When the test results came back, he got a big fat ZERO! Our teacher was genuinely surprised. I’m not sure anyone has ever done so badly on a test of his before. I however, was not. I was satisfied and smiling. You should’ve seen the look on that kids face when he asked what I got on my test and I showed him my test score, a 100. I just smiled at him. I’m sure he knew exactly what I had done. And he never copied off of me again!”

Cheaters never win…

At least, not in a just world.

