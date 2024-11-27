‘People who are buying a Kia are tricked into the idea that they are buying a car as reliable as a Toyota’. – Car Buying Expert Shares Why Kias Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up To Be, But Also Not As Bad As People Think

What do people really think about Kia vehicles?

Well, we can’t know what EVERYONE thinks, but a man named Tomislav posted a video on TikTok and shared his thoughts about the brand.

Tomislav posited a question to viewers and asked, “Is Kia the best bang for buck car you can get on the market or a brand riddled with issues?”

He said that “two drastically different” perspectives about Kia have plagued the company.

On one hand, some people say that Kia is “as reliable as a Toyota, Lexus or Honda.”

On the other hand, Tomislav points out that negative stories people have posted online have also shaped public perception.

Tomislav told viewers, “I think people who are buying Kia are tricked into the idea that they are buying a car as reliable as a Toyota. I’m sorry, that’s not the case.”

He added, “They are buying a poor man’s Mercedes Benz. Great to drive, great to look at, and not high on the priority list is reliability. You can get a Mercedes Benz in looks technology and design.”

